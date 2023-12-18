How to unsync your iPhone from an iPad

If you own both an iPhone and an iPad, you might enjoy the convenience of syncing your data and apps across your devices. However, there are also reasons why you might want to unsync your iPhone from your iPad, such as privacy, storage, or personal preference.

In this article, we will show you how to unsync your iPhone from your iPad in different ways, depending on what level of unsyncing you want. Whether you want to completely disconnect your devices or just stop certain services from syncing, we have a solution.

QUICK ANSWER You can unsync your iPhone from your iPad either by signing out of your Apple ID on one device, or by unsyncing individual apps by going to the iCloud settings. You can also unsync calls by going to Settings > Phone > Calls on Other Devices, and then turning the toggle off. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to totally unsync your iPhone from an iPad

How to unsync apps between iPhone and iPad

How to unsync your iPhone calls from an iPad

How to totally unsync your iPhone from an iPad There are different ways to unsync your iPhone from an iPad, depending on what kind of data or services you want to stop sharing between them. To completely disconnect your iPad from your iPhone, you’ll want to log out of your Apple ID on one of them. Follow the steps below to learn how: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your Apple ID profile at the top of the screen. Tap Sign Out, and then enter your Apple ID and password. This will completely sever all links between the iPhone and iPad until you log back in with your Apple ID on that device. Doing so will restore all sync settings between the two devices.

How to unsync apps between iPhone and iPad Apps can also be synched between your iPhone and iPad so they can share data in real-time through iCloud. For example the Photos app can sync your Photos directly to iCloud so they can be accessed on any device with your Apple ID. You can unsync these apps individually from the iPhone or iPad’s settings. Follow the steps below to do that: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your Apple ID profile at the top of the screen. Tap iCloud > Show All under APPS USING ICLOUD, and turn the toggle off on all the apps you want to unsync. This will make it so these apps don’t use iCloud to communicate over devices and share their data between your iPhone and iPad.

How to unsync your iPhone calls from an iPad Your iPhone and iPad can be set up in such a way that they ring in unison whenever you receive a phone call. But this can turn into an annoyance if you have your devices with you at the same time. To turn this feature off, follow the instructions below: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Phone > Calls on Other Devices. Now you can either unsync all your devices by turning the Allow Calls on Other Devices toggle off, or you can unsync your iPad or other devices individually according to your preference. This will unsync your selected devices and stop them from ringing whenever you receive a call on your iPhone.

