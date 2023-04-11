The shutter sound on your iPhone might seem like a relic, but it serves two purposes — beyond letting you know that your camera works, it makes sure others know you’re taking a photo of them. If the effect is legitimately disruptive, there are a couple of ways to turn it off.

QUICK ANSWER The best way to disable the iPhone shutter sound is flipping the Ring/Silent switch. Alternately, you can switch to Photo mode in the Camera app, then lower volume using Control Center. You may not be able to disable the shutter in some countries.

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on your iPhone

Apple

The easiest method involves flipping the Ring/Silent (a.k.a mute) switch on the side of your iPhone. When it’s in Silent mode, your iPhone typically kills the shutter sound along with it. There are mandatory exceptions to this in some countries, meant to prevent people from sneaking shots of people in compromising positions.

As an alternative, you can lower the shutter’s volume while you’re in the Camera app: With the Camera app running, switch to Photo mode.

mode. Swipe down from over your battery readout to open Control Center.

Drag the volume slider as far down as it will go. Note that in most regions, you won’t hear a shutter sound anyway if Live Photos is enabled. Naturally, exceptions exist in countries that require an audible shutter.

