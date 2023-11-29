How to see Spotify Wrapped 2023

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The most wonderful time of the year is back; this year’s edition of Spotify Wrapped is now available to view! Every year, Spotify users look forward to a breakdown of their listening statistics. This year, it arrived a little earlier and provides new insight into your listening habits. Keep reading to learn how to see your Spotify Wrapped 2023 results and more.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Every December since 2016, Spotify has sent users an annual review of their listening statistics from January 1 to October 31. This event has grown to include the most popular music and podcasts yearly. It’s called Spotify Wrapped.

Users can learn more about their Spotify listening history through ornate visualizations called “Wrapped cards.” Spotify Wrapped cards depict the songs, artists, genres, and podcasts most listened to during the year. Users are encouraged to share their cards with friends and followers on social media.

Artists are also sent visuals of their stats and encouraged to share them with their fans. Sometimes, fans discover that their tastes are similar to their favorite artists.

What does Spotify Wrapped show you? Spotify Wrapped provides a visual representation of various listening categories, including songs, artists, genres, and podcasts they listened to the most from January to October. These are called Wrapped cards.

Wrapped cards can be shared on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and TikTok.

For most years, various Spotify Wrapped data categories are broken down and displayed on these cards. These include: My Top Genres

Audio Day (including music listened to during “My mornings,” “My afternoon,” and “My nights”)

(including music listened to during “My mornings,” “My afternoon,” and “My nights”) My Minutes Listened

My Top Song

My Top Songs

My Top Artist

My Top Artists In 2023, Spotify Wrapped has three new data categories you can look forward to: Me in 2023 : This is a “streaming habit” that Spotify thinks best suits your listening habits in 2023. You can be classified as one of 12 characters. They are Vampire, Alchemist, Time Traveler, Cyclops, Luminary, Mastermind, Roboticist, Shapeshifter, Collector, Hunter, Fanatic, and Hypnotist.

: This is a “streaming habit” that Spotify thinks best suits your listening habits in 2023. You can be classified as one of 12 characters. They are Vampire, Alchemist, Time Traveler, Cyclops, Luminary, Mastermind, Roboticist, Shapeshifter, Collector, Hunter, Fanatic, and Hypnotist. Sound Town : Spotify matches you with a city based on your favorite artists.

: Spotify matches you with a city based on your favorite artists. Top 5 Genres: This is self-explanatory, but Spotify presents how your top five genres compare. This is presented as a (literal) sandwich, with each genre representing a filling.

You can also access a final Wrapped card at the end that combines results from other cards. There is also a card available for avid listeners called Your Listening Personality.

Where do I see my Spotify Wrapped (Android & iOS)?

Spotify Wrapped playlists and results are available every November/December from the Spotify home screen. Tap the Wrapped tab alongside the Podcasts button to view your Wrapped data, then select Your 2023 Wrapped to access your Wrapped cards.

The section typically disappears from the app at the start of January, but you can still access your Spotify Wrapped playlists all year.

You can also go to spotify.com/wrapped, which should open the Wrapped screen inside your Spotify for iOS or Android app.

To access more Spotify Wrapped features from the hub, search for “Wrapped” in the Spotify app and select the genre. This will allow you to access more of the Wrapped hub features.

Can you see Spotify Wrapped on desktop?

No, you cannot see Spotify Wrapped cards on the desktop. The playlists Spotify curates for you as part of the Wrapped event are available from any platform. However, the Wrapped cards and shareable stories are available only on mobile.

Why can’t I see Spotify Wrapped on my phone? Note that Spotify Wrapped is not shown to all users simultaneously. Depending on your region and usage habits, it may take longer for the update to appear for your account.

Also, remember that you’ll only be able to see it if you use the iOS or Android Spotify app, not the web player or desktop app. The feature is usually active throughout December. However, your Spotify Wrapped playlists will continue to be available even after Spotify Wrapped is no longer visible in the app.

How to share Spotify Wrapped Wrapped cards are shareable on Instagram, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and many other platforms — including WhatsApp and Line! If you want to share your Spotify Wrapped playlist, you can do that too.

To share a Spotify Wrapped card on social media:

Launch the Spotify mobile app. Tap the Your 2023 Wrapped tab on the Wrapped section of your home page. Find the Wrapped card you want to share, and let it play out. When you see the Share this Story button, tap it. Select the platform you want to share the Wrapped card on. If you aren’t quick enough to hit the button before it switches to the next one, here’s a neat little trick you can try: Navigate to the Spotify Wrapped card you want to share on social media or download. As the card starts playing, press down on the middle of the card — and hold — with one of your thumbs. This will pause playback. With your other hand, tap Share this story at the bottom of the screen.

How can I see more Spotify stats?

If you want to view your Spotify stats, you don’t have to wait for Spotify Wrapped.

The third-party service Stats for Spotify connects to your Spotify account and pulls in Spotify stats, including Top Tracks, Top Artists, Top Genres, and Recently Played. The service also lets you choose between “last four weeks,” “last six months,” and “all time,” which is a good way to see how your music tastes have evolved in the recent past.

The “Recently played” tab is great if you need to recall a track you just listened to but can’t seem to find in Spotify — a common issue for those who listen on shuffle mode or prefer Spotify’s many auto-generated playlists.

Note that Stats for Spotify is not affiliated with Spotify, so you must grant it access to your Spotify account first. Hopefully, Spotify will come up with its own stats solution in the future.

Is it possible to see Spotify Wrapped all year?

During the period when Spotify Wrapped releases, you will find a playlist called “Your Top Songs 2023” in the Spotify Wrapped section on your homepage. This playlist will feature all of your most-played songs of the year.

To access your older Spotify Wrapped playlists, you’ll need to log in to Spotify on your desktop or mobile device and open these specific links: 2022 Wrapped

2021 Wrapped

2020 Wrapped

2019 Wrapped

2018 Wrapped

2017 Wrapped These playlists give you more than just your top songs. They also showcase the most popular songs and artists of that respective year. Alternatively, you can type “Your top songs” in the Spotify search bar.

Music serves as a powerful time capsule, and by saving these playlists, you can create a nostalgia-filled library of your past musical tastes. So, in 10 years, you can listen to what you’re jamming out to. Happy listening!

Spotify Wrapped FAQs

What isn't shown on Spotify Wrapped? If you use Private Sessions, anything listened to in that mode is off the record. Nobody can access your listening activity during a Private Session. Your Spotify Wrapped results won’t reflect anything you listen to during Private Sessions. Additionally, if you have been uploading music to Spotify and listening to it, those songs will not factor into your Spotify Wrapped results. Only songs that are available from the Spotify platform count.

Can I still view my Spotify Wrapped? Yes, you can view your Spotify Wrapped playlists at any time. However, the unique Wrapped cards with listening statistics are typically only available to view and share during December.

Can you see Spotify Wrapped without Premium? Yes, Spotify Wrapped is available to both Free and Premium Spotify users.

Why I don t have Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped is only available to users who had enough activity during the year to generate meaningful data and who joined Spotify before November of that year. You might not see a Wrapped report if you’ve recently joined Spotify or haven’t used it much.

Is Wrapped only for Premium? No, Spotify Wrapped is not exclusive to premium users. It is available for all Spotify users, both Free and Premium.

What months is Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped compiles data from January 1 to October 31 of the current year. The Wrapped feature is usually rolled out to users in early December.

Will there be a Spotify Wrapped 2023? Yes, Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available to access. It collates your listening habits from January 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023.

Do other apps have a Spotify Wrapped equivalent? Yes, two of Spotify’s biggest rivals, Apple Music and YouTube Music, both feature annual roundups in the form of YouTube Music Recap and Apple Replay.

