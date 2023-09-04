How to see your Spotify stats and what they show

If you’re someone who likes to pay attention to your statistics on various occasions, then you’ll want to know how to see your stats on Spotify. You can track your stats to review your listening habits, see what you’ve been listening to, and more.

THE SHORT ANSWER To see your stats on Spotify desktop (top artists and top tracks of the month), open the Spotify desktop app or web player and go to your Profile. Your Top artists this month and Top tracks this month appear underneath your display name and profile picture. To see your stats on Spotify mobile (Recently played artists), open the Spotify mobile app and go to your Profile. If you have Recently played artists switched on in Settings, you will see your Recently played artists list appear underneath your profile picture and display name. KEY SECTIONS How to see your stats on Spotify (desktop and web player)

How to see your stats on Spotify (Android and iOS)

Using Stats for Spotify to see your Spotify stats

Spotify Wrapped

How to see your stats on Spotify (desktop and web player) Aside from Spotify Wrapped, Spotify doesn’t allow you to see actual numbers. Listening time in minutes and more specific information isn’t available outside of your Spotify Wrapped stats. Even then, the information provided is quite limited.

However, Spotify does curate a list of your top artists and tracks, which you can view from your Profile. While it won’t specify how long you listened to each song or artist, your “top tracks” and “top artists” of the month will be listed in order based on listening time.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Spotify allows you to view your top monthly artists and tracks from your Profile.

How to see your stats on Spotify (Android and iOS) On your mobile device, your Spotify stat viewing options get thinner. From your Profile, you can only see your most frequently played artists (as long as you have Recently played artists switched on in Settings).

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to see your Recently played artists on Spotify Open the Spotify mobile app on your Android or iOS device.

From Home, tap the gear-shaped Settings button.

tap the gear-shaped button. In Settings , scroll down to the Social section and enable the Recently played artists slider.

, scroll down to the section and enable the slider. Once Recently played artists is on, scroll back up and press View Profile .

is on, scroll back up and press . On your Profile, you can see your three most Recently played artists. To see the full list, press See all. The artists that show up in your Recently played artists list are shown in order based on your most recently played song. To see your most recent song history, select the Recently played button from the Home screen.

Using Stats for Spotify to see your Spotify stats You can visit a website called Stats for Spotify that will show you your top tracks, top artists, and top genres. This is very similar to the information you can find within Spotify itself because you cannot see how long you listened to each song, artist, or genre. Tracks, artists, and genres are ranked based on the time listened.

Now, where Stats for Spotify differs from the base platform is in the periods measured. You can view your top tracks, top artists, and top genres of the last four weeks, the last six months, and all time. To get started, head over to statsforspotify.com and click the Login with Spotify button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After this, review the agreement page. You must allow Stats for Spotify to access your Spotify account data and activity, as well as take actions on your behalf. Granting them this will allow Stats for Spotify to see your stats, and then relay them to you in a consumable form factor.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After logging in through your Spotify account, you can start viewing your stats. As mentioned previously, there are no actual statistics involved. Aside from your top tracks, artists, and genres, you cannot see any real-time numbers. This data is updated daily.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Spotify Wrapped

Every year, Spotify sends users a personalized Spotify Wrapped summary of their annual listening activity. Spotify Wrapped includes one piece of information exclusive from all the other options mentioned in this article: numbers.

For artists, they can see — and share — bits of statistical information like how many streams they accumulated, how many listeners they had for the year, how many hours their music was listened to, and how many countries listened to their music.

FAQs

Can you see your Spotify stats? If you’re looking for exact numbers, like how long you listened to a specific song or how many times you listened to a specific artist, then you are out of luck. This information is kept behind closed doors and is not available. The closest you can get to specific stats is in December of each year when Spotify releases your Spotify Wrapped summary.

Is Stats for Spotify safe? Absolutely. It may be a third-party service, but it doesn’t use any personal information, only listening stats. And, Stats for Spotify doesn’t share or sell any of your information at all. Spotify can be hacked, but this service won’t make you more or less vulnerable.

