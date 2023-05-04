How to get Apple TV Plus for free

Apple TV Plus is the streaming TV and movie service from the team at Cupertino, California. The same company that makes iPhones and iPads is asking for $6.99 a month to watch original TV series and films. Apple hopes to get additional revenue from this service, but what if you don’t want to pay? Is there a way to stream Apple TV Plus for free?

There is! Here are six ways you can watch the growing number of exclusive shows and films on Apple TV Plus for free. You can sign up for the service at the link below:

Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus has quickly become a major player in the streaming game since its launch in 2019. Its slate of original programming includes shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation, and For All Mankind as well as movies like The Banker, Greyhound, and Palmer. $6.99 at Apple TV Plus

Seven-day free trial

The simplest method to get this service for free is to simply sign up for the service and watch it for nothing. Apple is offering a seven-day trial for people who want to test out the new service. Be aware that you will still have to have a credit or debit card on file. That’s because you will be charged $4.99 after the trial period ends if you don’t cancel the service beforehand.

Three months free trial offers

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

The second method is perfect for people who were already planning to buy an iPhone. Anyone who purchased or plans to purchase certain hardware products can get three months of Apple TV Plus for nothing. This offer covers the purchase of new iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch, and Apple TV boxes. You can also get this offer when you buy new Mac laptop or desktop PCs.

In order to get this offer, you have to sign up for your Apple TV Plus account within three months of purchasing your device. You have to have a credit or debit card on file. Also, you have to sign up for the three-month free trial on your new Apple hardware device. You will be charged after the three months ends if you don’t cancel the account.

You may remember that Apple used to offer a full year of Apple TV Plus for free with the purchase of a hardware product. However, that deal has since been discontinued.

Third-party offers The three-month free trial offer is also available for any Spectrum cable TV subscriber from now until November 7, 2023, and from subscribers of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service from now until March 31, 2023.

Playstation owners are also in luck. If you have a PS4, you can get three months of the service free. With a Ps5, that goes up to six months.

Best Buy currently offers three months of Apple TV Plus for free with no purchase necessary. The deal is available to new and returning subscribers.

Apple TV Plus for free with Apple Music student subscription

This may be the best free offer, but it’s only for a limited audience. Apple Music has a student subscription tier for qualified attendees of degree-granting universities and colleges. It’s just $5.99 a month, which is almost half off the normal $10.99 a month Apple Music subscription. However, Apple quietly announced the Apple Music student subscription will now come with Apple TV Plus for free.

Apple Music for students is available to college attendees in the US, Canada, and Japan. Once you are qualified as being eligible, you can get this lower price for up to 48 months. This bundle of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus will only be available for a “limited time.” That means you may need to jump on this deal ASAP (again, if you’re eligible).

Get a free month with Apple One

Apple

Apple One is the company’s bundle deal that allows users to get several services under one bill. There are three Apple One plans, and all of them have Apple TV Plus. The cheapest costs $16.95 a month, and the other plans cost $22.95 a month and $32.99 a month. If you have not signed up for Apple TV Plus before you signed up for an Apple One plan, you can get a free one-month trial.

Verizon One Unlimited plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon has a recently released plan called One Unlimited. Among its many perks, it gives users access to Apple One at no additional cost. You can keep getting the Apple One bundle for free as long as you subscribe to the One Unlimited plan. Both iPhone and Android users can access this Apple One bundle with the One Unlimited plan.

T-Mobile Magenta plans

T-Mobile has set up its Magenta Max and Magenta plan to offer free Apple TV Plus access. The normal Magenta plan throws in six months of free access Apple TV Plus but the Magenta Max plan lets subscribers get the Apple TV Plus service for free for as long as they keep the plan.

FAQs

Can I watch any Apple TV Plus shows and movies for free? Normally, you have to sign up for a subscription to watch Apple TV Plus content but occasionally the company allows some episodes and movies to be accessed without a subscription.

Is Apple TV Plus ad-free? Yes! When you sign up for the service, you watch all the content with no commercials or ads.

Is the Apple TV Plus app free? Yes! You can download the Apple TV app for free for a variety of platforms. However, you have to sign up for s subscription to access the content on Apple TV Plus.

That’s all the methods we have for getting Apple TV Plus for nothing. If you have any other ways to get the service for free, let us know in the comments.

Comments