What is the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan? Is it worth it?

Verizon Wireless previously had a special plan for iPhone users, the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With the change to Verizon’s new MyPlan structure, the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan is no longer officially available. That said, you can come pretty close to the equivalent by signing up for Unlimited Plus for $30 per line for four lines and then adding the Apple One perk for $10 which gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud Plus, And Apple Arcade.