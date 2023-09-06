Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
What is the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan? Is it worth it?
Verizon Wireless previously had a special plan for iPhone users, the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With the change to Verizon’s new MyPlan structure, the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan is no longer officially available. That said, you can come pretty close to the equivalent by signing up for Unlimited Plus for $30 per line for four lines and then adding the Apple One perk for $10 which gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud Plus, And Apple Arcade.
What did the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan include?
The One Unlimited for iPhone plan offered the following features unlimited calling, texting, and high-speed LTE and 5G access. There were also a few special Apple specific additions included as well:
- Apple Music.
- Apple TV Plus.
- Apple Arcade.
- iCloud Plus (50GB for individual plan, 200GB for family plan).
How much did the Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan cost?
The Verizon One Unlimited plan for iPhone isn’t cheap. The price structure goes as follows:
- One line: $90 a month, or $100 without paper-free billing and autopay.
- Two lines: $75 a month per line, or $85 without paper-free billing and autopay.
- Three lines: $60 a month per line, or $70 without paper-free billing and autopay.
- Four lines: $50 a month per line, or $60 without paper-free billing and autopay.
- Five or more lines: $45 a month per line, or $50 without paper-free billing and autopay.