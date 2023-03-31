The best T-Mobile deals: Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 without trade

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

T-Mobile is the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, climbing up from third place after the merger with Sprint. Its growth is thanks to the great T-Mobile deals and offers available for new and current customers, with discounts on phones and other accessories.

Below, you’ll find the best T-Mobile deals currently available. Take a look through, and perhaps you’ll be able to save some money when you make your next smartphone, tablet, or wearable purchase.

Featured deals: Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 without trade

T-Mobile

All the big carriers are dangling deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range in order to secure your custom, and T-Mobile’s offers are among the best of them. When you add a new line on the Magenta Max plan, you can get the Galaxy S23 for free. Trading in your old device can save you even more on the higher storage variant or the other S23 models.

The same deal saves you up to $800 on the other devices in the S23 family, and all deals include a free storage upgrade in the pre-order period. Here are the variations on offer: Galaxy S23: Free with a new Magenta Max line or trade-in. Up to $400 off on other plans.

Galaxy S23 Plus: $800 off with a new Magenta Max line or free with a trade-in. Up to $500 off on other plans.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: $800 off with a new Magenta Max line or $1,000 off with a trade-in. Up to $600 off on other plans or with trade-in. Check out the range of deals via the link below.

The best T-Mobile deals

1. Try T-Mobile for free for three months

T-Mobile is taking advantage of the eSIM revolution to bring you an extraordinary offer. The company is rolling out a new feature called Network Pass that, unbelievably, gives you free T-Mobile service for three months. That’s unlimited service, too, with no data caps outside of the usual 50GB throttling limit.

There’s no obvious catch to this deal — T-Mobile wants to convince you to switch. You can try the service without leaving your current provider, and there are plenty of incentives to be found on this page if you decide to do so. It’s currently available on iOS only, but Android availability is coming soon.

Hit the button below to find out more.

2. Get a free Google Pixel 6a, or save $600 on the Pixel 7 range

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 6a still represents one of the best value phones in the Android world, and T-Mobile already has an enticing offer on it. When you add a new line qualifying line, you can get the Google Pixel 6a for free without a trade-in.

The deal requires you to make 24 monthly payments as part of your plan, with the full retail value of the Google phone returned to you in bill credits across that period. If you already have an eligible line, then you can save $300 by trading in your old device, meaning you’ll only pay $149.99 in the balance.

If you do have a device to trade and you want the latest Pixel, then you’re in luck. Trading in an eligible device can get you the Pixel 7 for free, or you can get $600 off the Pixel 7 Pro.

3. Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 range

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

You can get several phones for free or a significant discount by switching to T-Mobile and trading in your old device. The iPhone 14 range falls into that category, with trade-ins fetching up to $1,000 off your new Apple handset. You can even save $800 on the iPhone 14 Pro with a new line only.

To get these iPhones for free, you’ll need to switch to T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan, which starts at $47 per line. The plan includes unlimited data on a 5G network, a free Netflix account, and up to 4K UHD streaming. If you want to keep your current T-Mobile plan, you can still get up to $400 off a new iPhone with an eligible trade-in.

4. Get up to $800 off a new Galaxy phone without trade

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung is a juggernaut in the world of mobile technology, producing premium smartphones that you can pick up now for significantly less than their initial retail value, thanks to T-Mobile. As a result, there are plenty of savings to be had on Galaxy devices up to $800 off a new phone when you add a new Magenta Max line.

The full $800 discount applies to the latest and greatest foldable smartphones from Samsung: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. You can also save as much as $1,000 on most of the devices via a trade-in.

Here’s the complete list of phones which are part of the Samsung promotion right now: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Get $800 off with a new line on Magenta Max, or up to $1,000 off with a trade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Get $800 off with a new line on Magenta Max, or up to $1,000 off with a trade.

Samsung Galaxy S22 — Get it free with a new line on Magenta Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — Get it free with a new line on Magenta Max.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Get $800 off with a new line on Magenta Max.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Get $800 off with a new line on Magenta Max.

5. Get a phone for free when you switch

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

You can get most of the top flagship phones at substantial discounts, but T-Mobile can also hook you up with a free phone just for signing up. This deal covers plenty of OEMs, and the choice is yours.

All you have to do is activate a new line, and you’ll get 24 bill credits to hack away at your bill. You can also get some great phones for half the price, such as the Samsung Galaxy A14, just by making the switch to T-Mobile. Check out more of the options below:

Samsung Galaxy A14 — Free ($228 off)

Samsung Galaxy A13 — Free ($258 off)

OnePlus Nord N20 — Free ($282 off)

OnePlus Nord N300 — Free ($228 off)

Motorola Moto G Stylus — Free ($252 off)

Moto G Pure — Free ($252 off) Moto G 5G — Free ($222 off)

TCL 30 XE — Free ($168 off)

TCL Stylus 5G — Free ($258 off)

T-Mobile Revvl V Plus 5G — Free ($200 off)

T-Mobile Revvl 6 5G — Free ($170 off)

T-Mobile Revvl 6 Pro 5G — Free ($220 off)

6. T-Mobile smartwatch deals

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

T-Mobile is currently offering a deal that’ll help you add a smartwatch to your wearable tech collection. You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for free when you add a line. As usual, you need to buy the first device through installments over 24 months, and T-Mobile will give you credit over that period.

If you’re more interested in Apple watches, T-Mobile has deals on Apple watches as well, including the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8. Check out the details via the button below.

7. T-Mobile tablet deals

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

T-Mobile has a ton of great phones on offer, but there are some tablet deals too. Like the phone deals, some tablets are far cheaper if you activate a new line of service, and T-Mobile is offering great deals on top tablets, such as 50% off the ninth-gen iPad, a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a new line, and more.

Hit the button below to check out which tablets are currently on offer.

8. Get a free year of Apple TV Plus

When you sign up for one of the Magenta or Magenta Max plans with T-Mobile, not only will you get any of the free or discounted phones covered above, but also a whole year of Apple TV Plus at no extra cost. The streaming service is home to exclusive Apple originals, such as the Emmy award-winning series Ted Lasso, See, and For all Mankind — all of which we recommend watching first

The Apple TV Plus subscription can also be shared between up to five people, which makes for a great addition to using the world’s largest and fastest 5G network. Hit the button below for more details on this offer.

9. Add family members and save up to 50%

T-Mobile

Having several different carriers and lines for each family member can get confusing, especially with the number of plans available today. So, T-Mobile is trying to simplify things and help you save by offering up to 50% off when you add lines to qualifying family plans.

The family plans start at $30 per line and have tons of great benefits, such as high-speed data, unlimited talk and text, and more. Check out the details of the deal using the button below.

10. Switch to T-Mobile and get up to $800 back

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering extra incentives to help you make the switch from another carrier to T-Mobile. Currently, you can keep your phone and pay no additional costs when you switch from another carrier to T-Mobile.

This deal also includes up to $800 in the form of a virtual prepaid card to help you pay off any costs that may come with changing carriers. If you’re looking to switch carriers, click on the link below to find out more details.

11. Other options on the T-Mobile network

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a great deal on the T-Mobile network that doesn’t necessarily have the T-Mobile name, you can also consider looking into an MVNO. An MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) is a third-party carrier that relies on a major network for coverage. Here are a few of the T-Mobile-based MVNOs that we recommend: Mint Mobile: The MVNO is headed up by Ryan Reynolds. Choose your plan here.

Tracfone: One of the longest-standing MVNOs. Pick a plan here.

Metro by T-Mobile: Formerly MetroPCS. Check out the plans here. Those are all of the best T-Mobile deals at the moment. Stay tuned as we will update this page with more deals as they are announced.

