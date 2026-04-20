This week's T-Mobile Tuesday actually has a few decent extras

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR This T-Mobile Tuesday is shaping up to be a good one with two standout offers.

The first offer is a reusable tote bag with T-Mobile branding.

T-Mobile is also offering tickets to the movie Michael for just $5 via partnership with Atom.

While T-Mobile is still one of the best carriers when it comes to extra freebies and giveaways, it’s no secret that its T-Mobile Tuesday giveaways have declined over the years. The good news is that T-Mobile still has a few occasional offers that are a bit more interesting. As first spotted by The Mobile Report, this week is a rare treat, as there are actually two unique offers on the tablet.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The first giveaway is for a free reusable tote bag with a zipper top, perfect for grocery shopping, or even as a bag to bring snacks to the beach or perhaps a quick picnic. The bag has a rectangular design with the T-Mobile logo set to a grass-themed backdrop.

Physical items like this are pretty rare, but always exciting. Of course, you’ll have to claim the offer in the app this April 21st and then go to your local corporate location to pick up a bag, as third-party retailers no longer participate in giveaways like this directly.

That’s not the only stand-out this week, of course. In partnership with Atom, T-Mobile will offer customers a $5 ticket to the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. The $5 ticket price is a big standout here, as recent T-Mobile movie deals have only been for $5 off, not for a fixed $5 ticket price. To claim the offer, you’ll need to find it in the T-Life app this Tuesday. Once you claim the offer, you’ll have to redeem it through the Atom Tickets app.

Recently, it seems like T-Mobile has been trying a bit harder with its Tuesday promotions. Hopefully, this trend continues.

Follow