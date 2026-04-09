The wait is over: NXTPAPER 70 Pro is now available at T-Mobile and Metro

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is available from T-Mobile and Metro starting today.

T-Mobile customers can get the phone free with a new number or when trading in a device.

Metro customers who bring a new line will get the phone for just $20, though porting an existing number will bring the price down to zero.

TCL officially announced plans to launch the NXTPAPER 70 Pro in the US market earlier this week, but now it’s finally available at T-Mobile and Metro.

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What makes TCL’s latest phone stand out is its new NXTPAPER 4.0 display technology, which is designed with eye comfort in mind. This display also produces sharper images and better color production compared to earlier iterations. Anti-flicker technology should also make for a clearer, smoother viewing experience.

The 6.9-inch display might be the main highlight here, but the phone has reasonably solid mid-range specs all around, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 that’s paired with 8GB of RAM. There’s also 128GB of storage, microSD expansion, a 50MP main camera, and a sizable 5,200mAh battery.

The NXTPAPER 70 Pro retails for $199.99 plus tax, but it’s actually possible to get it for free. T-Mobile customers can get it for free via 24 monthly bill credits with a new line, or free via 24 monthly credits with any qualifying trade-in.

Metro by T-Mobile customers can also pick up the phone for prepaid use for just $19.99 with a new Metro number and a monthly plan valued at $60 a month. That said, it does say “for the first month”, so you can always lower the plan to a cheaper option after that.

Already have an existing number you’re willing to port? The same terms apply, but you’ll get the phone from Metro for free.

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