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One of T-Mobile's travel perks just became a lot less exciting
2 hours ago
- T-Mobile has been the leader in free in-flight Wi-Fi for years, but that’s slowly changing.
- Both American Airlines and United Airlines have shifted to new, free options outside of T-Mobile.
- Delta is also expected to eventually transition around 2028 or so, as it shifts its partnership to Amazon Leo.
For years, T-Mobile has been the go-to option for those looking for free wireless access while traveling through the airways. That’s starting to change, however. Earlier this week, T-Mobile started notifying customers that “due to changes in airline Wi-Fi programs, free in-flight Wi-Fi may no longer be available on some flights and airlines starting April 13”. Now we’ve learned that United Airlines and American Airlines have officially ended their deals with T-Mobile as well.
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The reasons for this change vary. For American Airlines, this comes as the company shifts to offering free Wi-Fi to all its passengers through a partnership with AT&T. Meanwhile, United Airlines has begun offering its own free in-flight Wi-Fi via ViaSat.
T-Mobile customers will still be able to get free Wi-Fi aboard both of these airlines, it’s just that the perk is no longer something exclusive to T-Mobile.
It’s also worth mentioning that T-Mobile still has partnerships with Delta, Alaska, Hawaiian, and Southwest. That said, Delta will eventually transition to a partnership with Amazon in 2028.
Bottom line is that the value of T-Mobile’s in-flight perks isn’t what it used to be. If this was one of the reasons you were hanging around the Un-Carrier, you might have one more reason to consider a cheaper prepaid alternative like Visible or Google Fi.
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