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Sorry, Verizon customers: You'll be paying more for YouTube Premium, too

Your discount won't save you from YouTube's price hike.
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2 hours ago

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Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • YouTube announced it is raising the price of its subscriptions.
  • In turn, Verizon plans to raise the price of its YouTube Premium perk.
  • The price is going up to $12 per month starting on May 13, 2026.

It has not been a great day for YouTube Premium subscribers, as the Alphabet-owned company announced a price hike. This price increase applies across the board, affecting the Individual, Family, and Lite plans. If you get a discount on Premium through Verizon, you’ll soon feel the increase as well.

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Shortly after YouTube announced it was raising prices, Verizon followed suit and updated its Plan Perks page. Currently, Verizon customers can get YouTube Premium for only $10 per month, but that will change in the next couple of weeks. Starting on May 13, 2026, you’ll have to start paying $12 per month. That’s the same two-dollar increase the rest of us YouTube Premium Individual plan subscribers will have to pay.

How will you react to the YouTube Premium price hike?

295 votes

While you’ll be paying more, you’ll still be saving about $4 compared to those not receiving a discount. As a quick review, YouTube raised the Student and Lite plans from $7.99 to $8.99 monthly. The Individual plan has moved up from $13.99 to $15.99. Meanwhile, the Family plan is $4 more expensive, shifting from $22.99 to $26.99.

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