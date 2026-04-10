Sorry, Verizon customers: You'll be paying more for YouTube Premium, too

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube announced it is raising the price of its subscriptions.

In turn, Verizon plans to raise the price of its YouTube Premium perk.

The price is going up to $12 per month starting on May 13, 2026.

It has not been a great day for YouTube Premium subscribers, as the Alphabet-owned company announced a price hike. This price increase applies across the board, affecting the Individual, Family, and Lite plans. If you get a discount on Premium through Verizon, you’ll soon feel the increase as well.

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Shortly after YouTube announced it was raising prices, Verizon followed suit and updated its Plan Perks page. Currently, Verizon customers can get YouTube Premium for only $10 per month, but that will change in the next couple of weeks. Starting on May 13, 2026, you’ll have to start paying $12 per month. That’s the same two-dollar increase the rest of us YouTube Premium Individual plan subscribers will have to pay.

How will you react to the YouTube Premium price hike? 295 votes I’m keeping it: The value (no ads, YT Music) is still worth the price. 47 % I’m canceling: It’s officially outside of my budget now. 29 % I’m switching plans: I might drop to the Lite plan or leave a Family plan. 9 % I don't subscribe to YouTube Premium, and don't plan to do so. 15 %

While you’ll be paying more, you’ll still be saving about $4 compared to those not receiving a discount. As a quick review, YouTube raised the Student and Lite plans from $7.99 to $8.99 monthly. The Individual plan has moved up from $13.99 to $15.99. Meanwhile, the Family plan is $4 more expensive, shifting from $22.99 to $26.99.

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