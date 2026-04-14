Does AT&T really think customers will pay over $100 for rumored Elite plan?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new AT&T plan has leaked, dubbed Elite 2.0. No word on when AT&T plans to actually launch it.

The new plan gives you 250GB hotspot access, 20GB international data, and a few other extras.

Pricing is crazy high, with four lines costing $75 each. Single-line pricing isn’t confirmed, but is likely around $105-$110 per month.

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The new Elite 2.0 plan is said to offer everything you’d get from the Premium plan, including unlimited data and calling in over 20 Latin countries, while also upgrading hotspot access to a whopping 250GB of data. There’s also 20GB of monthly global data for those who travel internationally on a frequent basis.

AT&T is also reportedly including Turbo Unlimited for free here. For those unfamiliar, this is a high-priority upgrade that gives you the absolute highest tier priority. Normally, AT&T charges extra for this option.

Beyond all that? Elite also mentions “smartwatch and tablet access”, though there’s no clarity on exactly what that means just yet. More than likely, you’ll get a free smartwatch and/or tablet line, but the exact details on this remain a mystery for now.

AT&T already had pretty expensive pricing, but Elite is at a whole other level. The leak only has official pricing for 4 lines, which is a whopping $75 a month. That’s $20 more than the Premium, which likely means the one-line pricing for Elite is somewhere around the $110 mark. That’s insanely high, and much more than the top plans from Verizon and T-Mobile, yet it lacks streaming perks and other advantages that are more common with its competition.

This plan appears to be an extremely niche offering, but if you live in an area with excellent AT&T coverage and really want it all, I suppose it could be worth the look for some. For me personally, it just cements what I already felt about AT&T: it’s just too expensive anymore for what you get. I’m finding it harder to recommend the brand unless you have a legacy plan these days.

Of course, it’s possible there could be other extras that help the Elite plan stand out. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we learn all the official details on this one. It is also important to remember this plan isn’t confirmed just yet, though the source seems quite confident it is just around the corner.

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