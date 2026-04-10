T-Mobile is offering two lines for the price of one in a new BOGO deal

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering you the chance to add one paid line and get a second for free.

To qualify, you’ll need two existing paid lines in addition to the two lines added by the BOGO offer.

You’ll need to select a mid-range plan like Experience More and keep both the paid and free lines for at least a year.

All three of the big carriers will occasionally run special offers for free lines, though Verizon and T-Mobile engage in this practice way more regularly than AT&T does. T-Mobile takes the most aggressive approach here, regularly offering BOGO promotions that will let users add one paid line and get a second line for free.

As first spotted on Reddit, the latest T-Mobile BOGO offer is up. These two-for-one deals are particularly great for families that are considering adding their kids.

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Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, or Experience Beyond plans are all eligible, though there are a few other caveats, as you might have guessed.

You will need at least two paid voice lines on your account, and you’ll be expected to keep the two new lines active for a full year from the enrollment date. If you accidentally make a change and lose your free line credit, you’ll have 90 days to restore the line or plan. After the year passes, you can cancel the extra paid line and keep the free offer indefinitely, though you’ll still need at least two paid accounts.

Keep in mind that BOGO offers don’t always show up directly in the T-Life app, so you may need to contact customer service to activate this offer. You’ll also need the offer code, which is ID260383.

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