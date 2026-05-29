Google’s Gemini Spark is ready to run your digital errands while your phone is off

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Spark is now rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Spark runs 24/7 in the background, allowing it to handle tasks without waiting for constant user input.

Users can schedule meetings, search emails, summarize conversations, create files, and organize content automatically.

Google’s vision for Gemini is getting a lot more ambitious, and the latest rollout shows the company is moving beyond chatbots and straight into AI that can practically do things for you.

Google has rolled out Gemini Spark to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, days after announcing the feature at Google I/O 2026. Whereas Gemini has largely been about answering questions and generating content for the past few years, Spark is all about automation. That means Gemini is always on, working in the background, and can take care of things in your digital life without waiting for you to tell it to.

Google describes Gemini Spark as an AI agent that acts on the user’s behalf, but that’s always under the user’s control, running 24/7. The feature is now a dedicated tab inside the Gemini web experience, alongside the standard chat functionality.

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Spark stands out from other AI assistants due to its close integration with the Google ecosystem. It can link to Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to do things that normally require you to switch between multiple apps. Users can ask Spark to schedule meetings, manage invitations, search emails, summarize conversations, create documents, build spreadsheets, generate presentations, and organize files.

Google is also providing Spark with access to connected services, Personal Intelligence features, websites users are logged into, and remote browser tools that can interact with webpages on their behalf. Sometimes Spark can actually browse websites, fill in information, and do actions without the user having to click through each step themselves.

According to the company, Spark uses cloud-based virtual machines running on Gemini 3.5, so tasks can keep running even if a user closes their laptop or locks their phone. That background processing is a big part of Google’s pitch for Gemini, making it more akin to a persistent digital assistant than a chatbot you open when you need it.

Currently, Gemini Spark is only available to Google AI Ultra subscribers based in the US, making it one of the most exclusive AI features from Google. But if the rollout goes smoothly, don’t be surprised to see Spark become the model for where Gemini heads next.

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