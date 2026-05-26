Google wants you to know that its AI Ultra plan is different from its AI Ultra plan

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making its AI Ultra plans slightly less confusing.

The company is now clearly highlighting the differences between the two AI Ultra plans.

The cheaper subscription offers five times higher AI usage compared to the Pro plan, and the more expensive plan offers 20 times higher AI usage.

Google announced a cheaper version of its AI Ultra plan at I/O 2026, but in introducing the new offering, the company made things a little confusing for subscribers. Instead of giving the cheaper AI Ultra plan a new name to distinguish it from the more expensive version, Google’s plan selection UI started showing two identical “AI Ultra” plans with a huge price difference between them. Naturally, it wasn’t easy for users to figure out what each plan offers and how they differ.

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Thankfully, Google is now making things slightly easier to understand. Previously, the company’s website simply showed both AI Ultra plans, with one offering 20TB of storage and the other 30TB at almost double the price. Naturally, this caused confusion among users looking to upgrade, since it seemed the only difference between the two was an additional 10TB of storage at nearly double the price.

Today, Google’s product lead for Gemini AI subscriptions, Vikas Kansal, announced in a post on X that the company is making changes to its website to clarify the differences between the two plans.

The new UI clearly shows that the lower-end AI Ultra plan offers five times the AI usage of the Pro plan, whereas the more expensive AI Ultra plan offers 20 times the AI usage. Both plans also differ in the amount of included cloud storage.

This change makes it easier for users to understand the differences between the two plans.

While it’s weird that the company chose to keep the same “AI Ultra” name for two plans with such major differences, it doesn’t seem Google is interested in changing the names of its offerings.

Both Google AI Ultra plans are already available: the cheaper one for $99 per month and the AI Ultra plan with 20 times higher AI usage and 30TB of storage for $199 per month.

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