Google Workspace user? Do this before you set up your Pixel 10

TL;DR Pixel 10’s Magic Cue uses AI to give contextual suggestions across apps.

However, Google Workspace users don’t have access to Magic Cue.

To access Magic Cue, sign in with a regular Gmail account first to unlock access.

Google’s 2025 Pixel 10 smartphone lineup is finally here, and the standout new feature is Magic Cue. This AI-powered assistant uses on-device intelligence via the Gemini Nano LLM to deliver contextual suggestions designed to make daily interactions smarter and more efficient. Imagine getting automatic prompts to share photos from a trip when chatting about it, seeing booking details appear while on a call with an airline, or receiving restaurant suggestions and map locations mid-text when planning dinner. On paper, it all sounds amazing. But if you’re using Google’s Workspace service for personal-branded email accounts, you might be in for a bit of a surprise.

We’ve been testing the Pixel 10 Pro, and at launch, Magic Cue simply won’t work if your primary Google account on the phone is a Workspace email address. Adding a secondary account doesn’t help either, since there’s no way to switch which Google account Magic Cue uses, or set another email address as the primary Google account on your phone.

If you’ve already set up your device with a Workspace ID, you’ll need to remove that account and sign in with a standard Gmail address to get Magic Cue working. And if you haven’t set up your phone yet, here’s your PSA that the simpler approach would be to sign in with a regular Gmail account first, then add your Workspace account afterward.

It’s yet another feature amongst the long list of features like Google Pay that the company blocks for Workspace users, and I’m hoping for an admin setting or some official guidance soon. In the meantime, the easiest workaround is to sign in with a regular Gmail account first, then add your Workspace ID. For anyone planning to rely on Magic Cue, this is a small but crucial step to unlock one of the Pixel 10’s most powerful AI features.

