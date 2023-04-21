Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.

Should its existence force you to rethink Samsung’s superiority in the Wear OS space? Whether you’re a Galaxy Watch 4 owner pondering an upgrade or a first-time buyer deciding between the Pixel Watch or the Galaxy Watch 5, read our comparison of the Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch to better inform your decision.

Design

Pixel Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

There’s no denying the Pixel Watch is an attractive smartwatch. We feel its bezels could be slimmer, but we’re not against its smooth pebble-like gleam on the wrist. It’s environmentally kind, too, with 80% of its shell using recycled steel. Mated with a choice of pastel body and band finishes and a protruding crown on its right side, the Pixel Watch sure makes a statement. Although it’s among the many circular smartwatches on the market, it’s certainly distinctive enough.

There's no denying the Pixel Watch is an attractive smartwatch.

The same can’t really be said for the two Samsung Galaxy Watch models. The more reserved Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 are nearly identical in the flesh, save for tiny build improvements on the latter. Is this a bad thing? We don’t think so, no. But the Pixel Watch certainly provides a more distinct alternative for those considering upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 4. Of course, there’s also the chunkier Galaxy Watch 5 Pro you may want to consider, but it’s not what we’d call affordable.

Aesthetics are not everything, though. The Galaxy Watch models cater to a broader range of users as they’re available in two sizes. You can have the Galaxy Watch 4 in 46mm or 42mm options, while its successor comes in 44mm and 40mm guises. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model lands with a 45mm diameter and is better suited to larger wrists. All Google Pixel Watch models land with a 41mm dial, making it a little more awkward for those with broader arms.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Despite its smaller footprint, we find that navigating menus on the Google Pixel Watch is easier with its rotating crown. You can also configure it on either side of the watch depending on how you like to wear the device.

While you’ll have to get used to the awkward digital rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5, you can quickly scale screens by twisting the crown between your fingers. This is a better way to navigate Wear OS’ library of menu items and apps in our book. Of course, the physical bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still trumps all other solutions available.

Despite its smaller footprint, navigating menus on the Google Pixel Watch is a little easier thanks to its rotating crown.

In terms of fit and finish, the Galaxy Watch 5 is among the most comfortable smartwatches I’ve ever worn, thanks to its protruding sensor array. It’s the smallest improvement that I feel makes the biggest difference. Both Galaxy Watch model lines use standard 20mm watch bands, making them easily swappable. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro goes one step further by providing buyers with a D-buckle strap. I’m not a fan of this uncomfortable and cumbersome strap design, but your taste may vary. It’s still a pretty nice addition to the premium model. Google, meanwhile, has opted for a walled garden approach when it comes to accessories. All Pixel Watch bands are proprietary, so you’ll need to go through Google to find a replacement. Not only is this annoying, but it’ll likely scare away those with an extensive watch band collection.

For those who regularly bash their wrists into solid objects, the Galaxy Watch 5 uses a sapphire glass coating to protect its display. The Pro model uses plenty of titanium in its construction, complete with a protective lip running around the screen. It’s worth noting that the lips are painted on the Galaxy Watch models, so any damage results in very apparent chips. I found that the Galaxy Watch 4 is more susceptible to this. The Pixel Watch employs custom Gorilla Glass 5, and despite its largely exposed lens, reviewer Kaitlyn Cimino found that it stood up to bumps and knocks without issue.

Features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Design is only part of the smartwatch story. Ultimately, the feature list makes or breaks a wearable. So, can Google claim the W with the Pixel Watch?

Let’s first talk about hardware. The Google Pixel Watch wears a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 320 per inch. Interestingly, that’s practically identical to the Galaxy Watch 5 screen specs. Both panels also top 1,000 nits of brightness, so there’s more parity. But the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 pull out a substantial lead in the chipset stakes.

Google opted for Samsung silicon in the form of the 10nm Exynos 9110, a chipset you’ll find in the much older Galaxy Watch Active 2. The new Galaxy Watch models use the 5nm Exynos W920 SoC. Although the Pixel Watch features a more efficient co-processor, the Galaxy Watch family is the more efficient device in practice.

Samsung’s smartwatches also trump the Pixel Watch in terms of battery capacity. The latter settles for a 294mAh cell, that’s good for around 24 hours per charge. The Galaxy Watch 5 has an upgraded 410mAh cell in the larger 44mm model that’s enough juice for just over two days. If you want battery endurance, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro brings a 590mAh battery pack, giving users just over three days per charge. It’s the clear battery champion in this particular head-to-head and the Wear OS world at large. Granted, the Samsung watches charge at awfully slow rates. You’ll need around two hours to charge the Galaxy Watch 4, for instance.

Samsung's smartwatches trump the Pixel Watch in terms of battery capacity and endurance.

The Google Pixel Watch does pack more storage and RAM than its Korean counterparts. It gives users 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch lines settle for 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The Pixel Watch is the better option if you prefer storing music offline.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch is also the best option for those wanting a Google-first experience. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, you get pure Wear OS 3.5 with official Google apps. These include Maps, Home, Pay, Assistant, Google’s Find My Phone service, and YouTube Music. Notably, the Galaxy Watch series has also gained Google Maps support, and already plays nice with Google Assistant, so not everything is sacred.

Thanks to Wear OS across the board, you can expect a similar third-party app experience across Google and Samsung smartwatches. Both lines also feature LTE models to stay connected while on the move and without a phone. Notably, the Pixel Watch uses its LTE smarts to power emergency SOS and emergency international calling capabilities. While the Samsung watches debuted with fall detection features, Google only recently activated the feature.

Fitness tracking duties on the Pixel Watch come courtesy of Fitbit’s software, which Google calls “Fitbit health and fitness.” This suite includes the basics like sleep tracking, daily step and distance counting, heart rate monitoring, and an ECG for heart health. While there is an SpO2 sensor, blood oxygen metering is still disabled, and it’s unclear when Google will activate it. A Fitbit Premium trial is also included, which gives users access to more health data and a bouquet of workouts and guided sessions. It’s a spread that should appease those with modest health tracking needs, but if you want more, the Galaxy Watch line has Google covered.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 includes all of the above alongside a body composition calculator thanks to its BIA sensor, a blood pressure monitoring system, and a skin temperature sensor. Annoyingly, blood pressure monitoring isn’t available everywhere and requires plenty of prerequisites to set up. Samsung hasn’t yet activated the skin temperature feature, and it’s unclear when it’ll go live. Ultimately, despite these blips, we find that the Galaxy Watch 5 has a more complete health tracking loadout.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro takes these features a little further. It sports GPX mapping support, which allows users to input preset maps into their watch and follow along from their wrist. It’s great for hikers, trail runners, and cyclists. And if you make a wrong turn somewhere, the watch also includes a Track Back feature, that helps you retrace your steps.

Speaking of navigation, the Pixel Watch comes with GPS baked in. This means you can leave your phone at home when going out for a run. Samsung matches it with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. We also applaud the GPS accuracy of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in our review, but lament the poor performance of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch lines offer similar base features, but the latter has the upper hand regarding advanced health tracking.

Price and colors

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349 / €379 / £349

$349 / €379 / £349 Google Pixel Watch (LTE): $399 / €429 / £379 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth): $249 / £199

$249 / £199 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (LTE): $299 / £239

$299 / £239 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth): $299 / £349

$299 / £349 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE): $349 / £389 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Bluetooth): $279 / £269

$279 / £269 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE): $329 / £319

$329 / £319 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bluetooth): $449 / £429

$449 / £429 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE): $499 / £479 Two versions of the Google Pixel Watch are available: the Wi-Fi-only option and the LTE flavor. The latter will set you back $50 more than the Wi-Fi model. As the Pixel Watch is one of Google’s more exclusive products, it will see limited availability across major markets. Consumers in Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and the UK can purchase the device.

Case finishes on offer include Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. You can have straps finished in Obsidian, Charcoal, Chalk, Lemongrass, or Hazel. For those who want something more sophisticated, Google also offers stretch, woven, and leather bands as premium accessories.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4, you can have the 44mm model in Black, Silver, and Green, in addition to Pink Gold for the 40mm model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic only comes in Black and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classy, durable designs • Multiple size options • Wear OS 3 is all-around good Even if you aren't a huge Samsung fan, you'll find a lot to like. Samsung and Google combined forces to improve the software situation with smartwatches on Android. The result is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, running the new, co-developed Wear OS. The standard Galaxy Watch 4 is for the sportier crowd, while the Watch 4 Classic is for those who'd like a watch they can wear to the office. $199.99 at Amazon Save $80.00 $279.99 at Samsung $279.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has more variety regarding official case and strap colors. The 40mm model comes in Silver, Graphite, and Pink Gold, with straps available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and special edition Bora Purple. The 44mm option is available in Sapphire, Silver, and Graphite, with Sapphire, Graphite, and White straps on tap. Finally, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in two case and strap colors: Black and Gray.

$394.49 at Amazon 12 % off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life

Advanced sleep tracker

Fast Charging

$394.49 at Amazon Save $55.50 $249.00 at Amazon 11 % off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Excellent build and comfort

Improved battery life

Solid GPS accuracy

$249.00 at Amazon Save $30.99

As mentioned before, if you’re unhappy with the Galaxy Watch line’s strap color offerings, you can slap on a 20mm watch band of your choice. This isn’t possible with the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Google Pixel Watch Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 1.36-inch Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+



40mm: 1.19-inch Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 1.36-inch Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX



42mm: 1.19-inch Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

330ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Google Pixel Watch 41mm

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness boost up to 1000 nits

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm

30.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

25.9g



Compatible with 20mm straps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11mm

52g



42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm

46.5g



Compatible with 20mm straps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 8.9mm

33.5g



40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm

28.7 g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46.5g

Google Pixel Watch 41mm diameter

12.3mm height

36g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum case

Black, Silver, Green (44mm only), Pink Gold (40mm only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless steel case

Black, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Armor Aluminum case

Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold (40mm only), Sapphire (44mm only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium case

Black, Gray

Google Pixel Watch 80% recycled stainless steel case

Matte Black case / Obsidian band

Polished Silver case / Charcoal or Chalk band Champagne Gold case / Hazel band

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm: 361mAh



40mm: 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: 361mAh



42mm: 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 410mAh



40mm: 284mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Google Pixel Watch 294mAh

Up to 24 hours

USB-C magnetic charging cable

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Google Pixel Watch 10nm Samsung Exynos 9110

Dual-core 1.15GHz

Arm Cortex M33 co-processor



RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1.5GB

Google Pixel Watch 2GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16GB

Google Pixel Watch 32GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Google Pixel Watch 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Ambient light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Google Pixel Watch Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor (inactive)

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810G

Google Pixel Watch 5ATM water resistance

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Google Pixel Watch Wear OS 3.5

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Android

Google Pixel Watch Android 8.0 and newer



Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?

It’s difficult to recommend the Google Pixel Watch when the Samsung Galaxy Watch line exists. The latter, especially the Galaxy Watch 5, features everything you could ever want in a smartwatch, from modern silicon and useful health tracking features to battery life that doesn’t limit the experience. Of course, if you’re a Galaxy Watch 4 user looking to upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 5 may seem a bit too similar on paper and in the flesh. Honestly, we agree entirely. But if you were buying your first smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is hard to bet against.

It's difficult to recommend the Google Pixel Watch when the Samsung Galaxy Watch line exists.

However, the Google Pixel Watch does have some alternative appeal. If you want something truly unique, or want to own Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch is the ticket. It’ll be the better option for those wanting a more holistic Google experience, as plenty of apps and services work out of the box. You’re also getting a rather attractive piece of kit that will surely stand out in the crowd. For pure Google fans or those simply fishing for novelty, the Pixel Watch is the device you should choose.

Ultimately, money is tight for most of the planet’s inhabitants right now. As a value proposition, the Pixel Watch at $349 doesn’t make sense when the $279 Galaxy Watch 5 is available. Do you prefer the Google Pixel Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? Be sure to vote in our poll below.

Will you be buying the Google Pixel Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? 511 votes Google Pixel Watch 40 % Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro 45 % Neither 15 %

Comments