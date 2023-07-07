The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands to get

There’s no doubt the Galaxy Watch 5 series features fantastic smartwatches with powerful tech. As such, you’ll likely want to keep yours on your wrist all day (and night). Whether you sport your Samsung smartwatch at grueling gym workouts or use it to track steps to and from your office parking garage, it may be time to upgrade the standard band you’ve been strapping into. We round up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands to grab right now.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands Launched in 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series includes two of the best Wear OS watches available for purchase. The fastest way to personalize your own is with a new band. When selecting the best fit, consider which materials make the most sense for your lifestyle and usage. Leather and metal bands might look classy, but they don’t make the best workout companions. Nylon, on the other hand, is the perfect material for tucking into bed if comfortably tracking Zs is a high priority.

Lerobo Sport Bands: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series band for the gym

Amazon

With reliable heart rate sensors, accurate GPS, and dozens of sport modes, Galaxy Watch 5 series devices are among the best fitness-tracking smartwatches available. If you plan to tap into the robust fitness platform on your device, you’ll want a band that can keep up. Lerobo’s two-toned, silicone sports bands are flexible, lightweight, and easy to rinse. They even feature a perforated design for increased breathability so sweat is less likely to build up and cause skin irritation. They’re comfortable enough for all-day wear and neat enough for pairing with any casual look. You can grab a Lerobo band in a variety of colorways starting at just $7.

Fimpressiont Nylon Band: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series band for sleep tracking

Amazon

When it comes to overnight wear, we recommend a comfortable nylon band. 5-packs from Fimpressiont feature durable weaves of soft nylon and reliable quick-release spring bars for hooking into your device. They also come in a variety of colors so you can pick the best set for your personal style and mix up your look at will. When worn to bed, the nylon bands are breathable and lightweight so they won’t disrupt you while you track your sleep stages. This material is typically fine during workouts as well but takes longer to dry if doused in sweat (or washed off after your session).

Fullmosa Leather Band: The best leather Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series band

Amazon

When it comes to timeless style, we’re always partial to a traditional leather watch band. This option from Fullmosa comes in 15 different colors ranging from neutral tans and browns to green, blue, and even pink. Each band is made from quality genuine leather with detailed cross stitching and an elevated metal clasp. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands are soft to the touch and comfortable on the wrist with plenty of eyelets for finding the right fit. Plus, they’re only $17. Looking classy has hardly ever been so affordable.

Pencoda Stainless Steel Band: The best stainless steel Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series band

Amazon

If leather isn’t for you, stainless steel is another upscale alternative for dressing up your Galaxy Watch 5. Though metal isn’t the best fit for tracking workouts, it’s a great look for upscale events or boardrooms and it downplays the sporty vibe of the devices. This pick from Pencoda comes with a link removal tool to adjust the length specifically to your wrist. It also utilizes a double-button clasp to make sure your watch stays put once it’s sized. You can grab a Pencoda stainless steel Galaxy Watch 5 band in 6 metallic finishes, including two dual-tone designs, for $16.

Kitway Bands: The best Samsung D-buckle dupe

Amazon

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, all eyes fell on the device’s improved durability and bigger battery. But the Pro’s case wasn’t the only upgrade, Samsung also introduced an elegant new magnetic D-buckle design. Though we’re certainly fans of the first-party OG, we like the price tag of this Kitway knockoff even better. The band features an almost identical build and magnetic clasp to the original design for just $7.99. It’s also available in a ton more colors than Samsung offers. Notably, the band fits all devices from the series, not just the Pro model.

Spigen Rugged Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series band

Amazon

A pick that will look familiar to anyone who has glanced at our best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases list, this Spigen all-in-one protective case and band combination is our favorite rugged pick. Combining a protective watch case bumper and a durable silicone band, the Spigen Rugged Pro protects your device from accidental bumps, dings, and general wear. It even features a raised bezel to keep your watch face free from damaging impacts. Be sure to choose the correct link below to find the right size for your device.

FAQs

What bands work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? Any standard 20mm watch strap will work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

What size band does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro use? Like the base models, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses 20mm bands.

Can you use Galaxy Watch 4 bands on a Galaxy Watch 5? Yes, 20mm Galaxy Watch 4 bands are compatible with all models in the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Comments