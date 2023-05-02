The Google Pixel 7a is launching in India on May 11

TL;DR Google India has confirmed that the Pixel 7a is officially launching in India.

The Pixel 7a will launch in India on May 11, and it will be sold through Flipkart.

The Pixel 7a hype is real, and we’re really excited to experience a nice upgrade to the camera optics on the budget Pixel. We’ve seen everything there is to the phone: from all of the Pixel 7a’s specs to its retail box and even its Google Store-exclusive Coral color. Ahead of Google I/O 2023, Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 7a will be coming to India.

Google has officially begun teasing the Pixel 7a’s launch in India. According to social media posts, “the latest phone engineered by Google” is launching in the country on May 11, 2023. The teaser image is a blurred render of a phone that very closely aligns with previously leaked renders.

Google India

In India, the 2023 budget Pixel is confirmed to be sold through Flipkart, much like previous Pixel phones like the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series.

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled for May 10. We expect preorders to begin in the US right after the keynote announcement. Due to time zone differences, the India launch is thus scheduled for the next day.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at $499 in the US, according to price leaks. We haven’t seen any definitive price leaks for India yet.

The Pixel 6a launched for Rs. 43,999 (~$538) in the country. With an expected price bump for this year’s phone, we expect the budget Pixel to be closer to Rs. 49,999 (~$611). Keep in mind that the Pixel 6a received several deep discounts a few months after launch in India, which is when it became easier to recommend. We hope to see Google price the Pixel 7a competitively from the beginning.

