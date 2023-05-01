Here's the retail box of the Google Pixel 7a and the secrets it shares

TL;DR Photos have leaked of the Google Pixel 7a box.

The box shows that it won’t support mmWave and doesn’t come with a charger.

It also confirms the model number GWKK2.

Rumors have been ramping up significantly for the next budget-level Pixel phone from Google. Today, we have yet another leak: the retail box of the new phone (via TechDroider on Twitter).

The Google Pixel 7a box, unsurprisingly, looks like every other Pixel phone box we’ve seen over the years. The phone’s back is featured on the front with “Pixel 7a” above it. The Google “G” logo appears above that.

The back of the box is where things get more interesting. There, you can see the model number of this Charcoal colorway, which is GWKK2. You can also see that the 5G support for this phone is limited to Sub6 only. That means there won’t be mmWave 5G for this particular SKU.

However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be a Pixel 7a that supports mmWave 5G networks. The Verizon model should see this support, although likely with a premium cost. That phone would also have a different model number.

Elsewhere, the Google Pixel 7a box appears to confirm that there won’t be a charging brick in the box. This is not surprising when you consider the Pixel 6a didn’t have this either, nor have any other recent Pixels. Still, if you were holding out for an in-box charger for the Pixel 7a, you can go ahead and stop holding out now.

Google has still been quiet on when we’ll see the Pixel 7a launch. Judging from the number of rumors — and the fact that retail units are already floating around — our money is on a Google I/O 2023 launch. That event happens on May 10, so you only have a little more than a week to wait.

Comments