The Google Pixel 7a could see a price increase as compared to the Pixel 6a

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the Google Pixel 7a price could be $499.

This would be a $50 increase over the Pixel 6a.

At $499, the Pixel 7a would only be $100 cheaper than a real Pixel 7.

In 2022, Google launched the Pixel 6a at $449. This phone featured the look of the Pixel 6 but with some outdated hardware and other limitations. However, with a savings of $150 over the Pixel 6, it was still a decent buy.

Now, all eyes are on the follow-up, likely known as the Pixel 7a. Unfortunately, it looks like the Google Pixel 7a price could be even less of a bargain when compared to the Pixel 7. A rumor stemming from 9to5Google suggests the phone might cost $499. That’s only $100 less than an entry-level Pixel 7.

If this turns out to be accurate, Google might be making its portfolio too confusing. Although we expect a substantial number of upgrades for the Pixel 7a — including a 90Hz refresh rate and better camera hardware — the phone is still going to be inferior to a Pixel 7. There’s a good chance many buyers seeing the two phones on a shelf will opt for the Pixel 7.

Of course, that might be Google’s plan. Still, it represents a big jump away from the company’s strategy just a few years ago. The Google Pixel 4a was only $349, representing a distinct value proposition against the Pixel 4 series — and even the later Pixel 5. Moving pricing so close together might make things confusing for buyers.

Elsewhere, 9to5Google re-affirms earlier leaks that the Google Pixel 7a price and all of its features could launch at Google I/O, which is on May 10. The phone could then hit store shelves just a day later, on May 11.

