Here are the best smartphones offering a near-stock Android experience

Keep it clean and simple with stock Android.
8 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Positives
Unique design
Flexible, high-class camera setup
Upgraded fingerprint scanner and modem
Negatives
Tensor G2 still runs hot at times
Slow charging
Google Pixel 7
Positives
Long-term update pledge
Clean Pixel UI software and exclusive features
Unbeatable value for money
Negatives
Slow to charge
Tensor G2 can run hot
Middling speakers
Google Pixel 7a
Positives
The best sub-$500 camera phone
Solid performance and plenty of RAM
Neat size and design
Smooth, feature-rich software
Improved 90Hz display
Great upgrade commitment
Negatives
Slow wired charging, even slower wireless charging
Mediocre battery life
Tensor G2 runs hot
Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a are better value
Google Pixel Fold
ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Positives
Brilliant gaming performance
Elite gaming features
Great battery life
Fast universal
USB PD charging
Customizable UI and settings
Bundled cooler
Negatives
Middling cameras
Limited IP rating
Update policy could be improved
ROG Phone 7 is better value
ASUS ROG Phone 7
Positives
Brilliant gaming performance
Elite gaming features
Excellent battery life
Fast universal USB PD charging
Customizable UI and settings
Great accessories
Negatives
Middling cameras
Limited IP rating
Update policy could be better
Asus Zenfone 9
Positives
Pocket-sized design
Lightweight yet customizable software
Blazing fast fingerprint scanner
Customizable gestures
Solid battery life
Negatives
Hot while gaming
No wireless charging
Limited camera package
Sony Xperia 1 IV
Positives
4K 120Hz, 6.5-inch display
4K 120fps video recording
Powerful Sony videography tools
Negatives
Similar specs to phones half the price
Photography tools link to Sony Alpha cameras only
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Positives
Compact
Headphone jack
microSD card slot
Negatives
So-so selfie camera
No variable refresh rate
Poor sustained performance
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Positives
High-end specs
Very competitive price
Great screen
Negatives
Older processor
No IP rating
We wish the battery was larger
Nothing Phone 1
Positives
Pinpoint ergonomics and haptics
Fluid flexible OLED display
Decent main camera
Negatives
Anemic software
Middling battery life
Poor ultrawide camera
Read full review...

Most phone makers add a custom UI on top of Android — such as OnePlus’ OxygenOS or Samsung’s One UI — with extra features and a different design. However, these so-called “skins” often come with pre-installed apps and extra flare, which impacts the overall user experience. That’s why there’s a demand for phones with stock Android, which a manufacturer hasn’t modified.

If you’re in the market for a phone running stock Android, you might be sad to hear true stock Android is pretty hard to find these days. Even Pixel handsets come with the Pixel UI launcher. Save for Android One handsets, which are affordable and meant for emerging markets, pretty much all devices have some modifications. This is why we’ll mainly focus on phones with a “near-stock Android” experience.

The best phones with stock Android

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best near-stock Android phones as new devices launch.

Google Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 7 standing lock screen center - Phones with stock Android
The latest high-end Pixel series is excellent for those looking for a great camera system and a clean software experience. These two devices are made with premium materials and offer a design that will make most competitors jealous. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also sport Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, which isn’t the best on the market but is good enough for demanding users. They run Android 13 and are guaranteed to get three major OS upgrades.

To make matters even more enticing, the prices are very competitive. These are hands-down the best phones with a near-stock Android experience you can get. Another great thing worth highlighting is that they will be among the first to get the latest version of Android when it launches, as Google sends it out to its Pixel phones on day one.

Google Pixel 7Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Tensor G2 processor • Upgraded camera • Low price
Value for money like no other
The Pixel 7 is a flagship Pixel for everyone. It offers the next-gen Google processor, some terrific specs, and a reasonable price. You can upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro if you want a larger display and even better cameras.
$599.00 at Amazon
$599.99 at Best Buy
$599.99 at AT&T
$699.99 at Verizon
Google Pixel 7 ProGoogle Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Best Google camera • High-quality display • Big battery
The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-of-the-line phone on Google's roster.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the best features from the Pixel 6 Pro, and makes them even better. Enjoy numerous camera upgrades and some fun new software tricks, all for the same cost as the last-gen Pixel phone.
$799.00 at Amazon
Save $100.00
$899.00 at Best Buy
$899.99 at Verizon
$899.99 at AT&T

Google Pixel 7 specs:

  • Display: 6.3-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Cameras: 50 and 12MP
  • Front camera: 10.8MP
  • Battery: 4,355mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Pixel 7 Pro specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 48, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 10.8MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7a

google pixel 7a packaging box - Phones with stock Android
Those looking for a Google smartphone that will keep their wallet healthy should look at the Pixel 7a. It has enough power to keep most casual users happy, supports 5G, and is one of the best phones with a near-stock Android experience. It’s also one of the best budget phones overall.

You get a pretty sizeable 4,385mAh battery, which we managed to use through an entire day of casual usage. The battery was still at 20% by the end of day, so at the very least, you can use it for an entire workday on a single charge. It also comes with stereo speakers and an IP67 rating. Like all other Pixels, it also features a camera that is way too good for this price range and challenges even high-end phones. Especially since the newer Pixel 7a now has a 64MP primary sensor, a significant upgrade over the 12.2 camera on its predecessor.

Of course, Google had to make some sacrifices somewhere. The design isn’t as premium, and the phone is mainly made of plastic. That said, this time around, Google decided to add wireless charging, even if it’s pretty slow at 7.5W. The only bad news is that, while the phone is the most premium Pixel A handset Google has created, it also costs more at $499 MSRP.

The Pixel 7a still features a powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset, and a pretty modest 6GB of RAM. These performed very well in our tests, and we didn’t experience any hiccups. The processor can get pretty hot with heavier loads, though.

Google Pixel 7aGoogle Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
The best sub-$500 camera phone • Solid performance and plenty of RAM • Improved 90Hz display
The essential Pixel experience
The Pixel 7a delivers more premium features than ever for under $500, such as wireless charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 64MP camera.
$499.00 at Amazon
Save $50.00
$499.00 at Amazon
$499.00 at T-Mobile
$499.00 at Google Store
$499.00 at Best Buy
$519.00 at AT&T

Pixel 7a specs:

  • Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 64 and 13MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 4,385mAh
  • Software: Android 13

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold Official Teaser
The Google Pixel Fold signals the company’s entry into the world of foldable phones. Being a Google phone, it has a bloat-free and clean UI, making it one of the best phones with stock Android. At the very least, it represents what foldable phones with stock Android should be like, according to Google.

While mighty expensive at $1,799, it’s also a very capable device with all the bells and whistles you’ll find in a 2023 flagship. The Google Tensor G2 and 12GB of RAM will keep the device snappy, and performance won’t be an issue. This processor tends to get a bit too hot for our liking, but it performs.

The external display measures 5.8 inches but has a wider 4:9 ratio, making it more functional and easier to navigate. The internal, bigger screen measures 7.6 inches. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything will look silky smooth. We’ll have to run it through our tests before we talk more about battery life, camera performance, and the overall experience. Still, we at least know the experience will be as clean and straightforward as with any other Google handset.

Google Pixel FoldGoogle Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Two bright and beautiful screens • Pixel camera smarts on a foldable • Tensor G2 performance
Google enters the fold
Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display.
$1,799.00 at Amazon

Pixel Fold specs:

  • Display: External 5.8-inch 2,092 x 1,080, internal 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,840
  • SoC: Google Tensor G2
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Camera: 48, 10.8, and 10.8MP
  • Front camera: External 9.5MP, internal 8MP
  • Battery: 4,821mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ASUS ROG Phone 7 series

ASUS ROG Phone 7 back standing Tetris lights - Phones with stock Android
The ASUS ROG Phone 7 series consists of two phones. First, there’s the standard ASUS ROG Phone 7, which is still an amazingly powerful device. Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12-16GB of RAM, 256/512GB of storage, a large 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a substantial 6,000mAh battery.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a more capable version of the standard iteration. Most specs are actually the same, but the Ultimate edition comes with 16GB of RAM (no 12GB version) and 512GB of storage (no 256GB version). Additionally, it has an added 2-inch screen in the rear and a motorized air vent for improved cooling.

Both are great devices, even for the most demanding users, and ASUS is known for offering a very clean UI. There will be some gaming enhancements in software, such as the Armoury Crate app, but those can be hidden out of the way most of the time.

In our review, we praised the ROG Phone 7 for its impressive performance, amazing battery life (when not gaming), 65W fast charging, and a great selection of accessories. It still suffers from the common gaming phone downsides, though. These include a lackluster camera system and a bad IP54 rating.

ASUS ROG Phone 7ASUS ROG Phone 7
ASUS ROG Phone 7
Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life
Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7
With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage.
£999.99 at Asus
ASUS ROG Phone 7 UltimateASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Blisteringly fast gaming performance • Packing with gaming features • Bundled cooler
The ultimate gaming phone of 2023
Level up your gameplay even further with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate from ASUS with the exclusive ROG Vision rear display, unique colorway, AeroActive Portal cooling and bundled AeroActive cooler accessory, and more.
£1,199.99 at Asus

ROG Phone 7 specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera:132MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ASUS ZenFone 9

ASUS Zenfone 9 standing homescreen - Phones with stock Android
The ASUS ZenFone 9 is likely the best option for those who want powerful specs in a small package. Think of it as a mini flagship running a stock-like version of Android.

The ASUS ZenFone 9 comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to a whopping 16GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage. It also features an excellent 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an IP68 rating, and a 4,300mAh battery.

What’s best is that it’s also really affordable considering everything you get. This phone will keep up with the most demanding users while keeping your wallet healthy and your pocket spacious.

Asus Zenfone 9Asus Zenfone 9
Asus Zenfone 9
Pocket-sized design • High peak performance • Customizable gestures
A compact device with more than enough power
The Asus Zenfone 9 is a compact device that still packs more than enough power under the hood. It also features a stock-like software experience, customizable gestures, and a lot more.
$629.00 at Amazon
Save $70.00

ZenFone 9 specs:

  • Display: 5.9-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8/16GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Cameras: 50 and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Software: Android 11

Sony Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV front in hand - Phones with stock Android
Sony’s UI is super clean and keeps things as simple as they get. It works best on the company’s flagship Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV phones.

The Xperia 1 IV is the better of the two, offering a large 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a potent chipset, a headphone jack, and even a microSD card slot. The battery comes in at 5,000mAh and supports 30W charging, getting it up to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Sony. It’s a great camera phone, offering super camera autofocus, stellar video capture, and a few unique content-creator apps. The speakers are great as well.

The Xperia 5 IV offers a bit less, coming with a smaller display with a lower resolution, a slightly weaker camera system, and less RAM, among other things. But it does cost a lot less, making it a more reasonable buy than its super-expensive big brother.

Sony Xperia 1 IVSony Xperia 1 IV
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 1 IV
4K display • Unique content creator apps • Stellar video capture
A Sony flagship aimed at content creators
The Sony Xperia 1 IV matches a large 4K 120Hz display with a camera that can shoot the same. A high-end phone with high-end specs, and it even has a headphone jack!
$1,398.00 at Amazon
Save $200.00
Sony Xperia 5 IVSony Xperia 5 IV
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Excellent video capture • Superb camera autofocus • Compact design
One of the best multimedia hardware packages
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is for the folks who like the Xperia 1 IV but can't stomach the price. While it's cheaper and offers less than its bigger brother, it's still one of the best phones for creators out there.
$799.00 at Amazon
Save $200.00
$798.00 at B&H
Save $201.99
$799.99 at Best Buy
Save $200.00

Xperia 1 IV specs:

  • Display: 6.5-inch, 4K
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 12, 12, and 12MP + ToF
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 12

Xperia 5 IV specs:

  • Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Cameras: 12, 12, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 12

Moto Edge 30 Fusion

motorola edge 30 fusion VivaMagenta PDP HERO - Phones with stock Android
Those looking for a capable and good-looking device that won’t absolutely break the bank should consider the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. It costs significantly less than $1,000, which is the current standard for high-end products. You can usually get it for about $600-$700. It packs quite a punch, too.

Specs include a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a very powerful device at a fair price, and like all Motorola phones, it comes with a near-stock Android experience.

Motorola Edge 30 FusionMotorola Edge 30 Fusion
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
$970.00 at Amazon
$970.00 at Motorola

Moto Edge 30 Fusion specs:

  • Display: 6.55-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 888+
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13, and 2MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Software: Android 12

Nothing Phone 1

nothing phone 1 rear glyph off - Phones with stock Android
The Nothing Phone 1 is the first handset released by the company founded by Carl Pei — co-founder of OnePlus. It stands out due to its design, highlighted by the Glyph Interface at the back that lights up when you get a notification.

It’s a mid-range device that offers a software experience close to that of stock Android. The primary camera is decent, and the display is quite nice. You also get wireless and reverse wireless charging, two rear cameras, and stereo speakers.

The biggest negative is the availability — while the phone is available in Europe, it wasn’t released in the US. You can usually find it imported, though.

Nothing Phone 1Nothing Phone 1
AA Recommended
Nothing Phone 1
Glyph Interface • 3 years of OS updates • Fluid OLED display
A fantastic mid-ranger
The Nothing Phone 1 stands out due to its Glyph Interface that lights up when you get a call or any other notification. The phone offers great value for money, sporting a great display, a solid main camera, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.
£399.99 at Amazon
£399.99 at Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 specs:

  • Display: 6.55-inch, FHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 778G+
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128/256GB
  • Cameras: 50 and 50MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Software: Android 12

FAQs

Stock Android, also known as vanilla Android, refers to an unaltered version of the Android mobile operating system. It should ideally have no modifications or additions by manufacturers or carriers.

Nearly all phones out there have some form of software modification. This is why we have decided to recommend near-stock Android devices instead.

While manufacturer and carrier additions can help, sometimes they can go a bit overboard. A clean UI will guarantee a much less convoluted experience. Not to mention the fact that having too much stored in a phone can affect memory usage, as well as performance.

The only way to do this is through flashing a custom ROM, but that requires obtaining root access and tinkering heavily with a phone, which can void your warranty and harm your device. The safer alternative is to use a launcher.

If you’re unhappy with any of these phones, maybe it’s time to consider going another route. The great thing about Android is you can customize it to your liking. Check out our list of the best Android launchers available.

