Here are the best smartphones offering a near-stock Android experience

Most phone makers add a custom UI on top of Android — such as OnePlus’ OxygenOS or Samsung’s One UI — with extra features and a different design. However, these so-called “skins” often come with pre-installed apps and extra flare, which impacts the overall user experience. That’s why there’s a demand for phones with stock Android, which a manufacturer hasn’t modified.

If you’re in the market for a phone running stock Android, you might be sad to hear true stock Android is pretty hard to find these days. Even Pixel handsets come with the Pixel UI launcher. Save for Android One handsets, which are affordable and meant for emerging markets, pretty much all devices have some modifications. This is why we’ll mainly focus on phones with a “near-stock Android” experience.

The best phones with stock Android

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best near-stock Android phones as new devices launch.

Google Pixel 7 series

The latest high-end Pixel series is excellent for those looking for a great camera system and a clean software experience. These two devices are made with premium materials and offer a design that will make most competitors jealous. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also sport Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, which isn’t the best on the market but is good enough for demanding users. They run Android 13 and are guaranteed to get three major OS upgrades.

To make matters even more enticing, the prices are very competitive. These are hands-down the best phones with a near-stock Android experience you can get. Another great thing worth highlighting is that they will be among the first to get the latest version of Android when it launches, as Google sends it out to its Pixel phones on day one.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2 processor • Upgraded camera • Low price Value for money like no other The Pixel 7 is a flagship Pixel for everyone. It offers the next-gen Google processor, some terrific specs, and a reasonable price. You can upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro if you want a larger display and even better cameras.

Google Pixel 7 specs:

Display: 6.3-inch, Full HD+

6.3-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 4,355mAh

4,355mAh Software: Android 13

Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 12MP

50, 48, and 12MP Front camera: 10.8MP

10.8MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7a

Those looking for a Google smartphone that will keep their wallet healthy should look at the Pixel 7a. It has enough power to keep most casual users happy, supports 5G, and is one of the best phones with a near-stock Android experience. It’s also one of the best budget phones overall.

You get a pretty sizeable 4,385mAh battery, which we managed to use through an entire day of casual usage. The battery was still at 20% by the end of day, so at the very least, you can use it for an entire workday on a single charge. It also comes with stereo speakers and an IP67 rating. Like all other Pixels, it also features a camera that is way too good for this price range and challenges even high-end phones. Especially since the newer Pixel 7a now has a 64MP primary sensor, a significant upgrade over the 12.2 camera on its predecessor.

Of course, Google had to make some sacrifices somewhere. The design isn’t as premium, and the phone is mainly made of plastic. That said, this time around, Google decided to add wireless charging, even if it’s pretty slow at 7.5W. The only bad news is that, while the phone is the most premium Pixel A handset Google has created, it also costs more at $499 MSRP.

The Pixel 7a still features a powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset, and a pretty modest 6GB of RAM. These performed very well in our tests, and we didn’t experience any hiccups. The processor can get pretty hot with heavier loads, though.

Pixel 7a specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Camera: 64 and 13MP

64 and 13MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 4,385mAh

4,385mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold signals the company’s entry into the world of foldable phones. Being a Google phone, it has a bloat-free and clean UI, making it one of the best phones with stock Android. At the very least, it represents what foldable phones with stock Android should be like, according to Google.

While mighty expensive at $1,799, it’s also a very capable device with all the bells and whistles you’ll find in a 2023 flagship. The Google Tensor G2 and 12GB of RAM will keep the device snappy, and performance won’t be an issue. This processor tends to get a bit too hot for our liking, but it performs.

The external display measures 5.8 inches but has a wider 4:9 ratio, making it more functional and easier to navigate. The internal, bigger screen measures 7.6 inches. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything will look silky smooth. We’ll have to run it through our tests before we talk more about battery life, camera performance, and the overall experience. Still, we at least know the experience will be as clean and straightforward as with any other Google handset.

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Fold Two bright and beautiful screens • Pixel camera smarts on a foldable • Tensor G2 performance Google enters the fold Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display.

Pixel Fold specs:

Display: External 5.8-inch 2,092 x 1,080, internal 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,840

External 5.8-inch 2,092 x 1,080, internal 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,840 SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Camera: 48, 10.8, and 10.8MP

48, 10.8, and 10.8MP Front camera: External 9.5MP, internal 8MP

External 9.5MP, internal 8MP Battery: 4,821mAh

4,821mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS ROG Phone 7 series

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 series consists of two phones. First, there’s the standard ASUS ROG Phone 7, which is still an amazingly powerful device. Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12-16GB of RAM, 256/512GB of storage, a large 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a substantial 6,000mAh battery.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a more capable version of the standard iteration. Most specs are actually the same, but the Ultimate edition comes with 16GB of RAM (no 12GB version) and 512GB of storage (no 256GB version). Additionally, it has an added 2-inch screen in the rear and a motorized air vent for improved cooling.

Both are great devices, even for the most demanding users, and ASUS is known for offering a very clean UI. There will be some gaming enhancements in software, such as the Armoury Crate app, but those can be hidden out of the way most of the time.

In our review, we praised the ROG Phone 7 for its impressive performance, amazing battery life (when not gaming), 65W fast charging, and a great selection of accessories. It still suffers from the common gaming phone downsides, though. These include a lackluster camera system and a bad IP54 rating.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7 With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Blisteringly fast gaming performance • Packing with gaming features • Bundled cooler The ultimate gaming phone of 2023 Level up your gameplay even further with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate from ASUS with the exclusive ROG Vision rear display, unique colorway, AeroActive Portal cooling and bundled AeroActive cooler accessory, and more.

ROG Phone 7 specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

6.78-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 132MP

132MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

6.78-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS ZenFone 9

The ASUS ZenFone 9 is likely the best option for those who want powerful specs in a small package. Think of it as a mini flagship running a stock-like version of Android.

The ASUS ZenFone 9 comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to a whopping 16GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage. It also features an excellent 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an IP68 rating, and a 4,300mAh battery.

What’s best is that it’s also really affordable considering everything you get. This phone will keep up with the most demanding users while keeping your wallet healthy and your pocket spacious.

Asus Zenfone 9 Asus Zenfone 9 Pocket-sized design • High peak performance • Customizable gestures A compact device with more than enough power The Asus Zenfone 9 is a compact device that still packs more than enough power under the hood. It also features a stock-like software experience, customizable gestures, and a lot more.

ZenFone 9 specs:

Display: 5.9-inch, Full HD+

5.9-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8/16GB

8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Software: Android 11

Sony Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV

Sony’s UI is super clean and keeps things as simple as they get. It works best on the company’s flagship Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV phones.

The Xperia 1 IV is the better of the two, offering a large 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a potent chipset, a headphone jack, and even a microSD card slot. The battery comes in at 5,000mAh and supports 30W charging, getting it up to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Sony. It’s a great camera phone, offering super camera autofocus, stellar video capture, and a few unique content-creator apps. The speakers are great as well.

The Xperia 5 IV offers a bit less, coming with a smaller display with a lower resolution, a slightly weaker camera system, and less RAM, among other things. But it does cost a lot less, making it a more reasonable buy than its super-expensive big brother.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Sony Xperia 1 IV 4K display • Unique content creator apps • Stellar video capture A Sony flagship aimed at content creators The Sony Xperia 1 IV matches a large 4K 120Hz display with a camera that can shoot the same. A high-end phone with high-end specs, and it even has a headphone jack!

Sony Xperia 5 IV Sony Xperia 5 IV Excellent video capture • Superb camera autofocus • Compact design One of the best multimedia hardware packages The Sony Xperia 5 IV is for the folks who like the Xperia 1 IV but can't stomach the price. While it's cheaper and offers less than its bigger brother, it's still one of the best phones for creators out there.

Xperia 1 IV specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 12, 12, and 12MP + ToF

12, 12, and 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Xperia 5 IV specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 12, 12, and 12MP

12, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Moto Edge 30 Fusion

Those looking for a capable and good-looking device that won’t absolutely break the bank should consider the Moto Edge 30 Fusion. It costs significantly less than $1,000, which is the current standard for high-end products. You can usually get it for about $600-$700. It packs quite a punch, too.

Specs include a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a very powerful device at a fair price, and like all Motorola phones, it comes with a near-stock Android experience.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion specs:

Display: 6.55-inch, Full HD+

6.55-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 888+

Snapdragon 888+ RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 2MP

50, 13, and 2MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Software: Android 12

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 is the first handset released by the company founded by Carl Pei — co-founder of OnePlus. It stands out due to its design, highlighted by the Glyph Interface at the back that lights up when you get a notification.

It’s a mid-range device that offers a software experience close to that of stock Android. The primary camera is decent, and the display is quite nice. You also get wireless and reverse wireless charging, two rear cameras, and stereo speakers.

The biggest negative is the availability — while the phone is available in Europe, it wasn’t released in the US. You can usually find it imported, though.

Nothing Phone 1 Nothing Phone 1 Glyph Interface • 3 years of OS updates • Fluid OLED display A fantastic mid-ranger The Nothing Phone 1 stands out due to its Glyph Interface that lights up when you get a call or any other notification. The phone offers great value for money, sporting a great display, a solid main camera, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 1 specs:

Display: 6.55-inch, FHD+

6.55-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 778G+

Snapdragon 778G+ RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 50MP

50 and 50MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Software: Android 12

FAQs

What is stock Android? Stock Android, also known as vanilla Android, refers to an unaltered version of the Android mobile operating system. It should ideally have no modifications or additions by manufacturers or carriers.

Are there any phones with stock Android? Nearly all phones out there have some form of software modification. This is why we have decided to recommend near-stock Android devices instead.

Why should I get a phone with stock Android? While manufacturer and carrier additions can help, sometimes they can go a bit overboard. A clean UI will guarantee a much less convoluted experience. Not to mention the fact that having too much stored in a phone can affect memory usage, as well as performance.

Can I add a near-stock Android experience to any phone? The only way to do this is through flashing a custom ROM, but that requires obtaining root access and tinkering heavily with a phone, which can void your warranty and harm your device. The safer alternative is to use a launcher.