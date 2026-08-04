Your Pixel 11 wishlist is in, and one demand towers over everything else

The Pixel 11 series’ arrival has been confirmed for next week. The leaks we’ve seen so far — and we’ve seen plenty — paint a banal picture of the upgrades Google’s new phones could bring. That isn’t stopping Pixel fans from wishing for silent, or invisible, upgrades to the Pixel 11 — and there’s one that shines brighter than others.

My colleague Robert Triggs recently argued why the Pixel 11 series has him seriously worried. In the article, he highlighted what he sees as possibly the most lackluster upgrades Google could bring — or potential upgrades it could overlook — with the upcoming phones, with a dissatisfying battery life topping his list of reasons. A survey conducted as part of the article received more than 6,300 votes from Android Authority readers, confirming that’s exactly what fans want Google to prioritize fixing.

Pixel fans want better battery above all — but will they get it? More than half of the participants in the survey say they want better battery life from the Pixel 11 series. According to the most recent — also the most revealing — Pixel 11 leak, the four devices will lack any major upgrades to their battery capacities. Even worse, some models, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, might actually come with smaller batteries than previous generations, aggravating battery woes even more.

One of the readers, EMJAY, commented on the original post, highlighting how poor battery life is on Pixel devices, especially having to plug in their Pixel 10 Pro XL “early evening” is painful, and Pixel-exclusive features aren’t enough to make them stay.

The next major priority for the participants in the survey turned out to be better performance, and this is where the Pixel 11 series may not be as disappointing. Google is reportedly working to make the Tensor G6 far more capable, with faster CPUs, more efficient 2nm architecture, and possibly a more efficient GPU. Admittedly, specs alone don’t translate to better performance — software optimization plays an equal role. But I’m hoping it works in Google’s favor. The Tensor is in dire need of redemption, and its performance has been holding it back compared to other Android flagships.

A small share of users also want faster charging, but most seem satisfied with 30W (45W on the Pro XL) currently available on different models. A small section also hopes for more versatile cameras, which might be realized partly through new software tricks Google is reportedly working on.

One reader also highlighted the lack of a thermometer, which is now supposedly being replaced by a glowing light on the camera island. However, I sense a similar level of seriousness in their comment as Google seems committed to improving its Pixel phones. We’ll know the reality on August 12 when Google officially unveils the newest phones, along with the Pixel Watch and likely a new Pixel Tracker.

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