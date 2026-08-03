Mega Pixel 11 series leak leaves nothing to the imagination

TL;DR A new leak has given away all the specs and pricing details of the upcoming Pixel 11 series.

The phones are said to feature the Tensor G6 processor, Titan M3 co-processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The Pixel 11 is expected to start at $899, the Pixel 11 Pro at $1,099, the Pixel 11 Pro XL at $1,299, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at $1,899.

As we approach Google’s August 12 event, we’re seeing a slew of leaks for the upcoming Pixel 11 series and even the Pixel Watch 5. Now, a new leak has revealed detailed specs and pricing of all the upcoming Pixel phones.

Pixel 11 specs and price According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 will come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,424 x 1,080 pixels, 3,000 nits of brightness, and a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

As expected, the device will house Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor and the Titan M3 co-processor. It’s expected to be available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage. It’s also said to be the lightest phone in the series, coming in at just 197g.

The phone could also pack a 4,985mAh battery with 30W wired charging and Qi2 charging support. Surprisingly, the leak suggests the Pixel 11 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. If true, this would be a major downgrade from the Pixel 10, which also came with a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

On the front, the Pixel 11 could feature a 10.5MP selfie shooter. It is also said to support up to 30x Super Zoom. The Pixel 11 will start at $899 in the US, per the leak.

Pixel 11 Pro specs and price The Pixel 11 Pro could also come with a 6.3-inch OLED display. However, it is said to feature a higher resolution of 2,856 x 1,280 pixels, and an LTPO panel capable of a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Processor and RAM specs are expected to remain the same as the vanilla Pixel 11, as are the charging speeds. However, the leak states that the Pixel 11 Pro will come with a 4,850mAh battery. It could also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto camera with 120x Pro Zoom support.

The leak also states that the Pixel 11 Pro will come with optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, and 10x zoom levels. The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to start at $1,099 in the US.

Pixel 11 Pro XL specs and price The Pixel 11 Pro XL could have a larger, 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels, and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It is said to use the same Tensor G6 processor and Titan M3 co-processor as the other phones in the Pixel 11 series and could come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. However, the leak states that the Pixel 11 Pro XL will also offer 1TB of storage in addition to the 256GB and 512GB models.

It is said to come with a 5,115mAh battery as well as support for 45W wired fast charging and Qi2 charging. The Pixel 11 Pro XL could feature the exact same camera setup as the Pixel 11 Pro. It will start at $1,299 in the US, per the leak.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold specs and price The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to come with an 8-inch foldable OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display is said to be a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, it will feature the same Tensor G6 processor and Titan M3 co-processor as the other phones in the series. It will also come with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM in the same 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The foldable Pixel is expected to feature a 4,806mAh battery with 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging support. It could come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Zoom. It is also said to feature a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and inner displays.

The leak also states that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner built into the power button, and will start at $1,899 in the US.

Pixel 11 series launch date The Pixel 11 series is set to launch on August 12 at the Made by Google event, where we will learn more about the phones, along with confirmed specs and pricing for each Pixel 11 variant.

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