New Tensor G6 leak has good and bad news for Pixel 11 series

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed a ton of Tensor G6 specs, giving us an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 11 series.

The leak points to a more powerful CPU but a potentially downgraded GPU.

It also looks like we’ll get a new security chip, modem, image signal processor, and TPU.

We’ve already seen some leaked Tensor G6 specs, giving us a rough idea of what to expect from the Pixel 11 family’s processor. Now, a prominent leaker has revealed plenty more apparent details about this chipset.

MysticLeaks on Telegram posted a ton of Pixel 11 series leaks today, and we’ve got loads of info about the Tensor G6. True to the leaker’s previous disclosure, we’re looking at a seven-core CPU featuring Arm’s newest CPU cores. That means one C1-Ultra core at 4.11GHz, four C1-Pro cores running at 3.38GHz, and two C1-Pro cores at a more modest 2.65GHz. This would be one fewer core than the Tensor G5 CPU.

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The tipster also previously claimed that the Tensor G6 would have a PowerVR CXTP-48-1536 GPU, and they reiterate this assertion in this latest leak. This part was first announced in 2021 and is actually the predecessor of the Tensor G5’s GPU. That doesn’t bode well for the Pixel 11 series if you were hoping for a significant graphical performance boost.

Other specs previously posted by MysticLeaks and reiterated today include the 2nm TSMC design, the switch from a Samsung Exynos modem to the MediaTek M90, the Titan M3 security chip, a new custom image signal processor or GXP (codenamed Metis), and a new TPU for AI tasks (codenamed Santafe).

All in all, the Pixel 11’s chipset looks like a substantial upgrade in most areas. However, we’re concerned that Google might not offer significant graphical improvements over the Tensor G5. And remember, the Pixel 10 didn’t have an impressive GPU in the first place.

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