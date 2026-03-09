Pixel 11 Pro Fold renders suggest you shouldn't get your hopes up for radical changes

TL;DR CAD renders of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold have leaked.

The renders reveal a device that looks almost identical to last year’s model.

However, the phone may be slightly thinner and the camera island has changed.

When Google released the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it was a bit disappointing to see that the design had hardly changed from the previous model. It felt like Google was standing still as other book-style foldables continued to evolve. Will Google finally do something new with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold? Newly leaked CAD renders suggest that you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

The folks over at Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, have shared a collection of CAD images of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. There are five images in total, which reveal a device that looks an awful lot like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, there are a couple of notable differences between the two.

The most easily identifiable difference is the camera island. It appears that the flash and microphone have been relocated to the left and now appear inside the pill-shaped cutout. That extra bit of metal where the flash and microphone used to sit has been shaved off, giving the island a sleeker look.

The other change appears to be the thickness of the foldable. While it won’t be competing with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8.9mm when folded, 4.2mm when unfolded), Google has reportedly made the device thinner than before. The outlet claims that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is 10.1mm thick when folded and 4.8mm when unfolded. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is 10.8mm when folded and 5.2mm when unfolded.

Other than those two changes, the design appears to be mostly the same as last year. Even the height and width are said to be the same as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Given that Google has launched its foldable in August for the last two years, it’s likely Google will continue this trend for 2026. As we get closer to the launch, more details will likely emerge. When that happens, we’ll find out what else is changing or staying the same.

