Latest Pixel 11 leak shows Google's next flagships in every color

TL;DR Leaker Evan Blass has published dozens of images of the upcoming Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL.

The images highlight the various finishes the new phones will be available in.

Google is set to officially unveil its new phones on August 12.

Google’s next slate of hardware announcements is coming up very soon, and leaker Evan Blass has been having a field day trying to beat the company to the punch. The serial leaker’s published images of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 5 today, and now, we’re taking a look at some images he’s shared of Google’s upcoming non-foldable flagships.

Blass published the images in a series of posts on X today. There’s a single post for each, showing the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL in four colorways each. The images appear to be official marketing renders from Google, and the leak is extensive, comprising dozens of images that show each of the phones from multiple angles.

We actually saw all these colors in a leak last week, but the images shared today give us more views of the phones, and without watermarks.

Based on that prior leak, the Pixel 11 is expected to launch in colorways that may be called Light Sterling, Fuchsia, Midnight Haze, and Moss.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro, meanwhile, will come in colors that could be branded as Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine. The standard and XL models will evidently be offered in matching colors, same as the Pro and Pro XL models in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series.

The names of these colorways haven’t been confirmed, but given we’ve seen the colors themselves pop up in multiple separate leaks now, it seems like these are indeed the colors Google’s next phone will come in.

Across his tweets about these three models, Blass published more than 70 images, showing each colorway from multiple angles. Check out his posts on X for more.

Google is set to take the wraps off the Pixel 11 series and the Pixel Watch 5 at an event in New York taking place on Wednesday, August 12.

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