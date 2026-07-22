Every Pixel 11 color just leaked, and one looks particularly eye-catching

TL;DR A new leak shows all four color options for each of the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL handsets.

The Pro models appear in Pine, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and a warmer coral-copper finish.

The 36 renders offer the clearest look yet at the conventional Pixel 11 lineup before Google’s August 12 event.

Google has already given us an official glimpse of the Pixel 11 ahead of its launch next month, but it has been less forthcoming about the colors you’ll be able to buy. A huge collection of leaked renders may now have filled that particular blank, showing every color expected for the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL.

MyMobiles has published 36 high-resolution press renders covering the three conventional Pixel 11 models, with each phone shown in four colors and from three different angles. The publication calls this the most complete look at the lineup so far.

The standard Pixel 11 (see above) is shown in blue, green, charcoal, and vivid pink. MyMobiles believes these will be marketed as Light Sterling, Moss, Midnight Haze, and Fuchsia, respectively. The pink option is especially bright, while the blue finish appears closer to a pale lavender in the renders.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL (see below) get a more subdued set of options, at least for the most part. The renders show both phones in what are thought to be the Pine, Light Fog, and Midnight Haze finishes, plus a coral-copper option that MyMobiles says hadn’t been caught in a previous leak.

The thing is, that warmer option appears to be the same Dune color previously shown in leaked Amazon listings, although these new renders give us a much clearer look at it across both Pro models and from several angles. Whatever the case, it certainly stands out considerably more than the usual black, white, and green choices.

The renders otherwise show the familiar Pixel design, including the pill-shaped camera island and flat frame. All three phones also appear to retain triple rear cameras. They also appear to include the circular area in the camera bar associated with Pixel Glow, Google’s new color-changing light array for its Pro models.

Previous leaks suggest the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro will have 6.3-inch displays, while the Pro XL will stretch to 6.8 inches. The lineup is also expected to start with 256GB of storage and use Google’s new Tensor G6 chip. Leaked Amazon listings indicated US starting prices of $899 for the Pixel 11, $1,099 for the Pro, and $1,299 for the Pro XL, though none of this has been confirmed.

We won’t have long to wait for the official picture. Google has confirmed that its Made by Google event will take place in New York on August 12, with Pixel 11 pre-orders also set to begin that day.

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