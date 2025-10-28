Pixel 10a is looking kind of familiar in these leaked renders

TL;DR CAD renders of the Pixel 10a have leaked.

The renders suggest that the phone will adopt a similar design to the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10a could use a higher clocked version of the Tensor G4.

With the Pixel 10 series now out, our focus shifts to Google’s next budget phone. At the moment, there’s not a whole lot of information available about the Pixel 10a. However, a new leak is now giving us a little something to chew on.

CAD renders of the Pixel 10a have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster OnLeaks and Android Headlines. The renders reveal a device that looks almost identical to the Pixel 9a. That means no camera bar, flat sides, a plastic back, dual rear cameras, and a power button above the volume rocker on the right side. It’s said that the handset is also roughly the same size as the Pixel 9a, with a 6.2-inch display and dimensions of 153.9 x 72.9 x 9mm. For comparison, the Pixel 9a measures 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm with a 6.3-inch screen.

These images show the device in a blue shade that resembles the Indigo colorway on the base model Pixel 10. However, it’s currently unknown if this will actually be one of the colors the Pixel 10a will be available in. These renders also show that the device has a physical SIM card slot, but the report doesn’t confirm or deny whether a SIM card slot will be there when the final model becomes available.

It appears the Pixel 10a will be similar to the Pixel 9a in more than just looks. The leak suggests that the phone could use the same Tensor G4 chip that’s found in the Pixel 9a. However, the Tensor G4 SoC in the Pixel 10a would be a higher clocked version. It’s also rumored that Google could choose to use the same 5,100mAh battery or go larger.

Android Headlines Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a launched earlier this year on April 10. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a and 7a were released in May of their corresponding years. It’s likely Google will aim for somewhere between April and May once again for the Pixel 10a. Although you’ll have to wait for the Pixel 10a, you don’t have to wait to try out the phone’s wallpapers. A collection of Pixel 10a wallpapers emerged online at the end of September.

