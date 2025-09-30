The Pixel 10a hasn't been announced yet, but you can already try out its wallpapers

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Wallpapers that may be from the Pixel 10a have appeared online.

These images could give us an idea of what colorways the Pixel 10a will offer.

Mystic Leaks on Telegram says the Pixel 10a may launch by the end of the year.

The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro were only just released last month, but rumors are already trickling in about Google’s next big phone announcement, the Pixel 10a. We don’t know all that much about the upcoming mid-ranger yet, but an image of what seemed to be its back cover leaked in July. Now, we’ve seen a handful of the wallpapers the phone might ship with — and got a possible idea of when the phone could launch.

On Telegram, the Mystic Leaks channel recently shared five abstract, colorful images, apparently wallpapers for the yet-unannounced Pixel 10a. They aren’t anything too surprising, mostly curvy blobs rendered in shades of blue, red, and green that should compliment the colors the phone itself will be available in.

One of the wallpapers does stand out from the rest. While four of the five are rendered in the same smooth style, one of them has a rougher, hand-painted look. We don’t have any reason to doubt these images are what the Mystic Leaks Telegram says they are, but it’s a little unusual to see four that are so similar along with a fifth with a totally different look.

Given the outlier in this set is made up of colors that just about match one of the other images, it could be that the Pixel 10a will feature more painted-style wallpapers included in shades of darker blue, red, and green, as well.

The Telegram post posits that the Pixel 10a will come in five colors that match these wallpapers: black, blue, a darker blue, red, and green. Two shades of blue seems like a bit of a stretch, and no previous Pixel a phone has come in more than four colorways, so it may be a little early to speculate on what colors the phone itself will come in.

We might not have all that much longer to wait to find out, though. The post also says we should expect the Pixel 10a to launch closer to the Pixel 10 than previous Pixel a phones have, potentially before the year is out. For context, the Pixel 9a was released about eight months after the Pixel 9.

You can download a folder containing these snazzy new wallpapers over on the Mystic Leaks Telegram channel.

