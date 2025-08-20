Pixel 10's Camera Coach helps you get better at taking photos

TL;DR The newly announced Google Pixel 10 phones offer a Camera Coach feature.

This uses on-device AI to analyze your scene and make step-by-step shooting suggestions.

The feature can suggest you try different angles and framing, ask the subject to look at the camera, and more.

Google has just announced the Pixel 10 series of phones, and there are plenty of features worth knowing. However, one of the most intriguing camera-related additions is a so-called Camera Coach feature.

Camera Coach is a feature within the Pixel Camera app that uses on-device AI models and reference images to analyze your scene and make step-by-step shooting suggestions. These suggestions include trying different angles and framing, moving closer, switching camera modes, asking the subject to look at the camera, and more. The feature even generates reference images from your scene and lets you choose them so you can capture a similar-looking snap.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In any event, this seems like a pretty cool feature for newbies who need some photography tips. However, I imagine that this could also be handy for experienced smartphone photographers who just want a few more shooting ideas.

Camera Coach also seems like a natural evolution of Google’s long-standing framing hints feature on Pixel phones. This feature offers a few on-screen tips and tools, such as a level guide, prompts to try a different mode (e.g., portrait mode for selfies), and alignment help for top-down shots (e.g., documents).

Google says Camera Coach is launching in preview on the Pixel 10 series. However, there’s no word on whether this feature will come to older Pixel phones like the Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Top-tier specs • IP68 rating • 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays MSRP: $1,799.00 Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 See price at Amazon

