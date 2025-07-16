More Qi2.2 chargers are here, but here's why you should wait before buying one

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR More products have been launched with Qi2.2 certification, promising wireless charging speeds at up to 25W with compatible devices.

However, very few current smartphones officially support Qi2.2, but more are coming soon.

More Qi2.2-certified accessories are also expected in the run-up to the iPhone 17 series launch, which will help widen product choice and stabilize prices for this bleeding-edge tech.

UGREEN recently launched the new MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank, which can wirelessly charge compatible devices up to 25W. This marked the first Qi2.2 product to launch for consumers, but it also brought the Qi2.2 charging specification back into the limelight. Now, even more products have surfaced with Qi2.2 support, but you should hold off on buying them just yet.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) introduced Qi2.2 in April 2025, but the specification and test specs are available for its members only. The latest publicly available Qi specification is Qi2.1, introduced in September 2024. However, Qi2 (Qi2.0) from April 2023 is the most well-known spec around as it introduced an Apple MagSafe-like magnetic accessory ecosystem beyond Apple products.

As The Verge notes, the WPC has certified eight different Qi2.2 products across manufacturers since yesterday, including chargers, power banks, and even car mounts. You can check out the products at the WPC certified products page by filtering for version 2.2.1.

Some of these listed products are already available to purchase/pre-order, but you shouldn’t buy them just yet. For starters, very few phones in the market can officially take advantage of Qi2.2-based 25W wireless charging.

The current iPhone 16 series (except 16e) should technically support Qi2.2, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. The iPhone 16 series (except 16e) is currently rated to wirelessly charge at up to 25W only with Apple’s MagSafe charger, but Apple’s contribution towards developing the standard gives us hope for wider compatibility, pending confirmation. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is also expected to support the Qi2.2 standard, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

For us Android fans, the grass is greener on the other side, as only the HMD Skyline supports Qi2. There’s no confirmation yet that it supports Qi2.2, so there’s a chance it won’t be able to take advantage of the faster charging speeds. Phones like the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 are marketed as Qi2 Ready, requiring a case with Qi2-compatible magnetic rings for their Qi2 support, but they don’t support Qi2 or Qi2.2 by themselves.

Another reason not to jump onto the train is that new products with cutting-edge tech cost a lot of money. You most likely won’t be able to take full advantage of the Qi2.2 standard immediately anyway, so it makes sense to hold off on your purchase while more products enter the market and prices drop and stabilize. We expect many more Qi2.2 products to launch closer to the iPhone 17 series launch, so wait a while before you buy these new chargers.

