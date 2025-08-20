Pixel 10 users get their own version of Apple's Journal app

TL;DR Google has launched the new Journal app with the new Pixel 10 series to offer secure journaling features.

The app uses on-device Gemini Nano AI for prompts, and processes and stores all data offline.

At its Made by Google event, Google has just lifted the curtains off the Pixel 10 series. While the stars of the show are the new flagship phones, Google is also introducing plenty of new software features to complement the experience. One such addition is the new Pixel Journal app, designed to help users record their thoughts conveniently and securely on their new Pixel 10 series phone.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google is touting the Pixel Journal app as a “totally private app” for journaling. You can enter your daily data, including text, images, and even location, to create a digital journal over time. The app helps you process your thoughts and assists in tracking your progress towards goals. You also get insights over time.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Of course, an app released in 2025 won’t be complete without AI features. This app features AI-generated prompts powered by on-device Gemini Nano models that run on the Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip. All data processing and storage are done locally on the device, and nothing is stored online. Users can also add a PIN to their journal to protect it from prying eyes.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

At launch, the Pixel Journal app will be available in English only. It’s possible the app could become available on older Pixel phones as well, but we don’t have official confirmation just yet.

If the idea behind the Pixel’s Journal app sounds familiar, you only need to look at Apple to determine where Google probably got its inspiration. Apple launched the Journal app on iPhones with the release of iOS 17.2 in late 2023. More recently, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 will bring the Journal app to iPads and MacBooks with features like cloud syncing. Google is catching up with Apple with the Journal app, giving Pixel users a homegrown solution with the same name for their journaling needs.

