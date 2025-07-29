Google 'Magic Cue' AI will read your screen to provide helpful suggestions

Google

TL;DR New code in an Android Canary build corroborates previous leaks of a new on-device AI assistant, likely called Magic Cue.

The assistant will proactively suggest info and actions relevant to what you’re doing on screen.

Google is expected to debut the feature on the Pixel 10 series next month.

The Google Pixel 10 series is launching in a little over three weeks, but as usual, a lot of information has already leaked about it. We previously reported on one of its biggest new features: a powerful contextual AI assistant called Pixel Sense. Last month, alleged screenshots of the assistant were leaked, revealing it might launch under a different name. Whatever it’s called, it’s clear that Google is working on some kind of new AI assistant, and the latest Android Canary build corroborates this.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else. These reports reflect developments at the time of writing. Some features or details uncovered in leaks may change before official release.

As we reported earlier this year, Pixel Sense is designed to use data from multiple Google apps and services — like Calendar, Chrome, Docs, Files, Gmail, Messages, Photos, and YouTube — to provide relevant, predictive suggestions. For example, the assistant could suggest places, products, or names right when you need them. It would also learn your usage patterns to help you complete tasks and routines faster and adapt to your interests by learning what topics are important to you. Pixel Sense would accomplish all of this while keeping your data fully on-device, ensuring it remains private.

Google

Last month, leakers published alleged screenshots of the assistant, revealing the feature might be called “Magic Cue” at launch. The screenshots offered more details, noting that the assistant collects app usage data, recent screen activity, and certain Google app data to offer personalized suggestions. It does this to “show you useful details and time-saving actions based on the app you’re using.” For example, “if a friend asks for your flight number in a chat, Magic Cue can find it from your Gmail – saving you the search.”

While digging through the second Android Canary build that Google released last week, we spotted new code in the SystemUI app that corroborates these previous leaks. The code adds an alert that informs the user how to use the feature for the first time. The alert is titled, “Get helpful suggestions,” and it comes with a description that reads: “We use AI to proactively suggest info and actions relevant to what you’re doing on screen.” You can “touch & hold” the alert to “see how suggestions are generated,” which likely brings you to the setup page for Magic Cue.

The actual Magic Cue feature isn’t contained within the SystemUI app, so there’s no way for us to demonstrate it. All we have are these strings that hint at it.

Code Copy Text <string name="ambientcue_first_time_edu_title">Get helpful suggestions</string> <string name="ambientcue_first_time_edu_text">We use AI to proactively suggest info and actions relevant to what you’re doing on screen</string> <string name="ambientcue_long_press_edu_text">Touch & hold to see how suggestions are generated</string> <string name="ambientcue_first_time_edu_text">We use AI to proactively suggest info and actions relevant to what you’re doing on screen</string> <string name="ambient_cue_icon_content_description">Ambient Suggestions Icon</string>

Interestingly, the string resource names refer to the feature as “Ambient Cue” instead of “Magic Cue,” and one of the strings describing the alert’s icon (for accessibility reasons) refers to it as “Ambient Suggestions.” Google’s code-names for features often don’t match their public-facing names, as the latter are usually finalized much closer to launch. It’s likely the feature will still be called “Magic Cue” when it debuts, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to confirm that’s the case.

Google is launching the Pixel 10 series at its next Made by Google event on August 20th. Android Authority will provide extensive coverage of the launch, so be sure to visit our homepage or follow us on social media to get all the updates.

Follow