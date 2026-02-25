Gemini on Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 can finally control other apps

TL;DR Gemini is finally getting the ability to complete tasks in third-party apps.

Exclusively available on the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10, the feature will let you complete basic chores, such as order food or book a cab.

Besides device limitations, the functionality is currently available only in select regions.

There’s no doubting that Google has been working on bringing agentic capabilities to Gemini on Android. While complete control over the phone may still be a thing of the future, Google is preparing Gemini to take some tasks off your hands.

On the sidelines of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Google is also showcasing new features that are coming first to the new Galaxy S26 series. With this upgrade, Gemini on Android will now help you accomplish actions such as ordering your favorite meal or booking a cab.

Google

Gemini has long been rumored to gain the ability to control third-party apps. This feature, however, takes it a step forward by completing those tasks in the background, so it doesn’t take up space on the phone’s screen.

We spotted references to this feature earlier in February, but couldn’t get it to work at the time.

Google insists the activity occurs in a private and secluded environment and says Gemini will not be able to access content from other apps on the screen. Additionally, users will be able to review task progress through a pop-up notification, which appears just like Android’s live activities.

Along with the Galaxy S26, task automation functionality is coming to Google’s own Pixel 10 series, which was launched last year. Currently, there’s no information on whether and when it will be expanded to other devices.

Additionally, the feature is currently in beta and available only to users in the US and Korea. At the moment, it can only work with a select set of apps, and DoorDash is one of them. We’ll update the list once we receive more information from Google.

Interestingly, the feature comes right in time ahead of Siri’s anticipated overhaul, which will empower it to perform basic tasks in third-party apps.

