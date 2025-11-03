Two months later, the Pixel 10's worst feature finally lived up to the hype

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve had the Pixel 10 Pro for about two months now, and while most of the phone has been outstanding, its new Magic Cue feature has been anything but. Magic Cue is supposed to surface relevant info in phone calls, text messages, and more right when you need it. In theory, it’s a really good idea.

In practice, however, Magic Cue has missed the mark. Between not working at all to showing me incorrect information, I wasn’t impressed with Magic Cue in my Pixel 10 Pro review, and I’ve continued to be unimpressed with it as we creep into November.

But that might be changing. After over two months with the Pixel 10 Pro, Magic Cue finally did something useful.

If you have a Pixel 10, how have you been liking Magic Cue? 14 votes I like it a lot! It's been really helpful. 7 % It's been OK, but it hasn't worked very often. 21 % The suggestions have been bad/inaccurate. 0 % I haven't noticed it doing anything. 71 %

This is what I’m talking about

When I opened up the Pixel Weather app over the weekend, I noticed a new entry on the locations page. In between my current and saved locations was a Magic Cue suggestion for a “recommended location based on your plans.”

That recommended location is for the hotel where my partner and I are staying during an upcoming trip to Italy. Magic Cue noticed the hotel stay from a Google Calendar entry I created, saw it was a week away, and automatically added the hotel’s location to Pixel Weather.

But that wasn’t all! After I opened the weather page for our hotel, the AI Weather Report showed another Magic Cue suggestion with a forecast summary for the days we’re staying in Milan. This included a short paragraph summarizing the weather for the two days we’re in the city, along with some travel-related suggestions for our time there — such as packing a waterproof phone case and a small umbrella for the rainy weather.

To play devil’s advocate for a minute, could I have manually added Milan to the Pixel Weather app? Yes, and I did a few days ago. Could you argue that it’s common sense to pack an umbrella and a microfiber towel on a trip where you expect rainy weather? Sure.

However, having Magic Cue do all that for me is still really cool — and it delivers on Google’s promise of automatically surfacing helpful, contextual info right when I need it.

More of this, Google

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I realize this may not sound all that impressive on its own, but compared to my past interactions with Magic Cue, this is far and away the best the feature has ever been for me.

As I highlighted in my one-month Magic Cue recap, I had experienced nothing but disappointment with it. In phone calls, Magic Cue refused to show information it should have had access to. In text messages, it surfaced either incorrect or simply unhelpful suggestions. And more importantly, those were all in very staged scenarios where I was trying to tee up Magic Cue to do its thing.

It's reassuring to see what Magic Cue can be like when it's working as intended.

With this most recent Pixel Weather example, I didn’t have to go out of my way or do anything special for it to work. Magic Cue just appeared on its own and provided genuinely helpful info. It’s the exact kind of interaction I’ve been wanting from Magic Cue since I started using my Pixel 10 Pro in August, and here at the end of October, I finally got it.

Magic Cue clearly has a long way to go if this is the first (and only) time it’s been helpful over the course of two months, but it is reassuring to see what Magic Cue can be like when it’s working as intended.

