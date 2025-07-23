The Pixel 10 is proof that the iPhone camera strategy isn't working for Google

Google will launch the Pixel 10 series phones on August 20, and we’re excited about the standard Pixel 10. Leaked renders show that the base phone could offer a triple rear camera system for the first time, as a telephoto camera joins the main and ultrawide shooters.

This is a major strategic shift for the standard Pixel flagship phone. However, this also signals Google’s acceptance that it’s no longer copying Apple’s strategy for base flagship phones.

An overdue move for standard Pixel phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Ever since 2021’s Pixel 6, Google has copied Apple by only using two rear cameras on its base phones and restricting the zoom camera to its Pro models. This is at odds with Android kingpin Samsung, which has offered three rear cameras on its base Galaxy S models since the Galaxy S20.

Colleague Rob Triggs even noted in his Pixel 9 review that the Galaxy S24 took better zoom shots and was the “better all-round package” for $800. This is despite Samsung leaning on the same 10MP 3x camera since 2022, further illustrating the importance of zoom camera hardware.

Google’s strategy is also at odds with flagship Android phones outside the US. Similarly priced phones like the OPPO Find X8, Xiaomi 15, POCO F7 Ultra, and vivo X200 all offer telephoto cameras.

Do you want the Pixel 10 to have a zoom camera? 9 votes Yes, absolutely 67 % Yes, if the price stays the same 33 % No, I don't 0 %

This long-standing decision to skip the telephoto camera on the base Pixel is particularly outdated when you look at today’s mid-range phones. Devices like the OnePlus 13R and Motorola Edge 2025 are available in the US and offer telephoto cameras. Even the Nothing Phone 3a, which retails for $389 in the US as part of a beta program, has a zoom shooter. You can add devices like the HMD Skyline, OPPO Reno 14, and realme 14 Pro Plus to this list in global markets.

So bringing a zoom camera to the Pixel 10 is a long-overdue move. It also says a lot that Apple and Google were two of the only major manufacturers resisting the siren call of better camera zoom.

Now, about addressing other downgrades

Google

Google has also followed Apple in nerfing the base phone in other ways. It’s only natural that the standard Pixel will lag behind Pro devices in some areas — Pro owners are paying for more features, after all. However, the Pixel 8’s initial lack of Gemini Nano and the Pixel 9 missing out on Video Boost feel like unnecessary downgrades.

The Pixel 9 doesn’t even get Google’s Zoom Enhance feature, which is available on the Pro phones. You’d think this AI-based zoom feature would help a phone with no telephoto camera, but here we are. That decision seems emblematic of Google’s approach to its standard phone.

Apple can get away with an anemic iPhone 16 spec sheet because you can’t exactly go to another brand if you want an iPhone. Google doesn’t enjoy this privilege, so people looking for a flagship Android phone can always switch to Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and other brands.

Nevertheless, I’m glad Google is finally addressing a long-standing weakness by embracing zoom cameras on its cheapest flagship phones. Camera quality has always been one of the biggest reasons to buy a Pixel phone, and this move will help Google stand out from the iPhone 16 and 17. Because whether you like it or not, many people want better camera zoom.