Pixel 9 Pro phones get Video Boost upgrades, but the one that costs $1,800 doesn't get them all

The phones also introduce AI-powered 8K upscaling for 4K videos, which also enables users to extract high-quality 30MP still images directly from videos.

However, Google has confirmed to Android Authority that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t get 8K Video Boost or Super Res Zoom Video.

When Google released the Pixel 8 Pro in 2023, one of the major upgrades to video recording came from a feature called Video Boost. This feature enabled you to take higher quality videos leveraging Google’s AI, including the ability to shoot in low light conditions and yet capture clear footage without grainy spots or blurred details. Google has now taken this feature to the next level with the Pixel 9 series, specifically the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

Both devices boast improved video rendering that’s twice as fast as before, but the improvements don’t stop there. Google has enhanced the Video Boost capabilities of these devices to ensure that you can capture crystal-clear footage even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

What’s more, this is combined with a 5x telephoto lens that can zoom up to 20x without a loss in video quality. This means you can zoom all the way in when capturing videos on your Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL and still have footage that maintains detail.

Additionally, because Google has integrated the HDR Plus pipeline into the video recording process, you’ll have a vibrant end product that is free of noise and blurring. This can make a difference if you’re shooting your video in a variety of light settings since it will help maintain a balanced exposure across settings.

8K Video Boost on all Pixel 9 Pro phones — apart from one of them

Something else we’re really excited about when it comes to these devices is their AI-powered 8K upscaling capabilities. This means regular videos shot in 4K can be upscaled to 8K resolution using AI. While this ensures that the video itself will remain detailed and vibrant even when displayed on a much larger screen, it also helps you pull high-quality 30MP still images right from the video, thanks to the enhanced resolution.

These capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL far outshine those of the Pixel 8 Pro, which was still impressive in its own right. However, it lacks the advanced video recording features of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, like AI-powered 8K upscaling and an integrated HDR Plus pipeline.

But not all of the Pro phones in the Pixel 9 series enjoy all these wonderful Video Boost upgrades. A spokesperson confirmed to Android Authority that Video Boost on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold does have most of the tweaks, such as HDR Plus video, Night Sight video, and improved processing speeds for Video Boost videos, but it misses out on 8K Video Boost and Super Res Zoom Video.

So while the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL look like they’ll be great phones for videographers, those same buyers might want to rethink putting down a whopping $1,800 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

