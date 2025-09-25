Google's viral Nano Banana image editor might soon slip into Google Photos

TL;DR Google may be working on bringing Nano Banana, Gemini’s popular image editing tool, to Google Photos.

We’ve uncovered a GIF for a new “Create” feature in the Google Photos app, suggesting it’ll use Nano Banana inside the app.

It’s unclear when the feature will roll out, but it’ll certainly make editing images in Google Photos more fun.

Last month, Google rolled out Nano Banana, its newest AI-powered image editing tool, inside the Gemini app. Since then, it’s sparked viral trends online, from turning selfies into 3D figurines to erasing fences from photos, generating images from scratch, adding scenic backdrops, and even experimenting with new looks. The best thing about Nano Banana is that it isn’t locked behind a paywall. It’s available in every country, across personal, work, and paid versions of Gemini, so just about anyone can try it out. Now, it seems Google is preparing to bring the magic of Nano Banana to an even wider audience by building it directly into Google Photos.

In Google Photos version 7.47.0.810631069, we discovered a new option labeled “Create” within the app’s existing Create tab in the bottom navigation bar. Yes, the feature and the tab share the same name, which is a little confusing, but the GIF shown in the video above makes it easier to understand.

If you don’t see the Create tab in your app, that’s because it’s currently limited to users in the US. The tab itself is a dedicated space for a number of creation tools such as Animation, Cinematic Photo, Collage, Highlight Video, Photo to Video, and Remix. With a bit of digging in the latest build, we spotted the new Create feature joining that lineup.

The GIF preview of the tool shows you’ll be able to change your look, swap in new backgrounds, blend multiple photos, and more — essentially all the tricks Nano Banana already offers. Interestingly, this overlaps somewhat with the Pixel 10’s Help Me Edit tool (also known as Ask Photos), which recently started rolling out to more devices. That feature also lets you edit photos simply by describing the changes you want in natural language. What’s unclear is how Google plans to differentiate Ask Photos from the new Create feature we spotted. Given how the company has been positioning Nano Banana, it looks like it offers more advanced capabilities than Ask Photos.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

