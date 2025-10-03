Google Photos will soon let you choose how you want your photos animated

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is working on adding a third option for animating your photos.

This third option is a prompt box that will allow you to enter your own prompts.

Back in July, Google rolled out a few new features for the Photos app. One of those features is a tool that uses Veo 2 (Google’s AI-powered video generator) to turn your pictures into short six-second videos. The tech giant is now working on an update that will give you more control over the style of video this feature creates.

When the “Photo to video” feature was rolled out to Google Photos, there were two options to choose from: Subtle movement and I’m feeling lucky. The former simply adds subtle movements, just as the name suggests. While the latter generates videos in random styles. We have spotted that a third option could be on the way.

We have conducted an APK teardown of version 6.48 of the Google Photos app. In this version of the app, there’s a new prompt box for the Photo to video feature. When you select an image and open the tool, the prompt box will be located right under the two existing options.

This new prompt box will allow the user to enter their own prompt. This means you’ll be able to dictate what style of video you want the AI to churn out. No more hoping that the random “I’m feeling lucky” option will create what you’re looking for.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

