Google Photos is preparing to show up for Android XR's big moment

TL;DR Google is testing new features in the Photos app for Android XR.

We’re now seeing in action a “Spatial” tab with media suitable for XR headsets.

It is also testing a “Go immersive” option, which may be used to cast images to the headset directly from your phone or convert 2D images into 3D.

Google’s Android XR platform is set for its big debut, with Samsung’s Project Moohan, aka Galaxy XR, likely to be the first headset to feature the interface. Ahead of the release, Google can be seen tailoring standard Android apps to run in the expansive realm. Photos, Google’s suggested app for storing all media, especially what you capture yourself, is gearing up to photos and videos on a big canvas.

Earlier this year, we learned that Google was exploring the possibility of viewing spatial videos in the Photos app. At the time, we couldn’t get to see how the feature might look or work. However, Google now appears to have made progress with version 7.50 of the Google Photos app on Android, and we were able to activate it now with some internal tweaking.

As you can see in the screenshots below, a new Spatial tab shows up between the Photos and Collections tabs, both of which are already present in the app. In its existing form, the tab currently lists photos taken with the Photosphere or panorama modes in the phone’s camera, i.e., media that is suitable for the expansive screen.

At the same time, when we open regular photos, a pop-up message prompts us to enjoy media in an immersive way. This is followed by the appearance of a floating button above the images labeled “Go immersive.”

Currently, the Photos app crashes immediately when we tap the button, so we couldn’t verify how it works — or whether it simply lets you cast photos to the Android XR headset or converts them into 3D images with a faux depth effect, just like the Apple Vision Pro does.

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long to see how it works. Samsung recently confirmed that its Galaxy XR headset will finally launch next week — after months of teasing and prototype previews. And while we may not see Google Photos as the default media app, it’s intriguing to see Google laying the groundwork for other players.

We’ll ensure to update you when we hear other updates about the feature.

