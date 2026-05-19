Gemini gets two new voices just in time for Google I/O 2026

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Alongside its new UI on Android, Google Gemini is getting new in-app animations and two new voices.

Both changes are rolling out already and should be available to all users soon.

The new voices seem to be limited to the US right now.

Google has been rolling out improvements to Gemini over the last few weeks. It’s already gotten improved audio sharing and a new “Thinking Level” feature. Now, the AI assistant is getting two new voices along with a new gradient animation within the app.

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The changes were first shared by AssembleDebug on X. The new UI features a gradient of colors inside the Gemini app while the AI thinks over your questions. This mirrors the new home screen animation that started rolling out two weeks ago and builds on top of the new UI overhaul that started rolling out recently.

Additionally, the Gemini app is also getting two new voices for users to choose from — Flare and Glow. These voices join the existing ten voices already available in Gemini settings.

While the new animation is showing up on my phone, I don’t yet have access to the new voices. It’s likely that the new voices are limited to the US right now. It’s also possible that the changes are rolling out slowly and could reach more users with time.

Are the new Gemini voices available for you? 24 votes Yes, I can see both "Flare" and "Glow" options. 21 % No, I don't see the new voice options. 79 %

These changes come just before the Google I/O 2026 keynote that’s scheduled for later today. At the event, we expect to hear a lot more about Gemini, including a new version of the AI. Google already showed off Gemini Intelligence at The Android Show last week, but it could have more to share at today’s keynote as well.

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