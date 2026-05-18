You can now give Gemini 'Extended' thinking time to answer your query

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new “Thinking level” feature in the Gemini app.

It will let users choose a “standard” or “extended” thinking level for their queries.

Gemini will also soon get Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable integrations.

As we approach I/O 2026, Google is rolling out new features to Gemini. After smarter audio sharing and a new animation, users are now seeing a new “Thinking level” option in the Gemini app.

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The new feature (via 9to5Google) shows up at the bottom of the model picker in the Gemini app. When “Fast” or “Pro” models are selected, users will be able to choose between “Standard” and “Extended” thinking levels.

The change seems to be rolling out slowly (typical Google) and is not yet available to everyone. I am unable to see the option on my Gemini app with a Gemini AI Pro subscription.

Additionally, Google seems set to roll out new app integrations in Gemini as well. The company’s support page now shows instructions for using Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable with Gemini as well.

These integrations haven’t rolled out yet. However, with the support pages going live, they should be available soon.

With Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable, Gemini users will soon be able to design and manage assets, add grocery items to their carts, and make restaurant reservations directly from the app. The integrations will currently be available in English on the Gemini app and website.

Gemini is expected to play a prominent role at tomorrow’s Google I/O keynote. Expect a new version of Gemini, along with new agentic features on Android devices.

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