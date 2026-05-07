Gemini's speckly new animation is spreading from iOS to Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this week, users on iOS started reporting a new look to the animations surrounding the Gemini bar.

While we didn’t see it on Android at the time, users are now spotting a similar look on their phones.

The animation adds a flowing, halftone-like dot pattern to Gemini’s glowing colors.

With Google Gemini accessible in as many places as it is, it shouldn’t be any big surprise that changes don’t always hit everywhere, all at once. And while most of the time Android users enjoy the privilege of being first in line to check out Google’s latest mobile changes, that’s not necessarily always the case. Earlier this week we saw iPhone users getting first crack at the next evolution of Gemini’s UI — and now we’re finally hearing about its spread to Android.

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We’ve been tracking Google’s progress towards bringing a new look to Gemini’s UI for a while now, and a few days back, iPhone users started sharing the new animations that they were seeing. Not even all of them had access to the new look, with a textured-dot halftone appearance to it, but at least some did — and we still hadn’t caught a whiff of it yet on Android. But now that oversight is beginning to be corrected, as Telegram user UHSIC shares this screen recording with us:

Right now, this is still a bit of a tease, as access appears quite limited — we’ve yet to spot this on our own devices. We also haven’t yet been able to confirm if some of those other UI changes spotted on iOS are similarly starting to hit Gemini on Android as part of this, like that new look for the plus menu we separately saw in limited testing on Android last month.

Is Gemini on your Android phone already sporting this new look? Lucky you! Swing on down to the comments below and give us your impressions on Gemini’s latest glow-up. Is this a definite win, or are you less than impressed?

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