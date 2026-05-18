Android users are finally starting to see Google's major Gemini app design overhaul

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new look for the Gemini app is rolling out on the eve of the company’s I/O 2026 developer conference.

The fresh user interface adds a blue-and-white gradient color scheme to the app, while combining and moving key functions around.

The Google account and settings tab is now located in the sidebar, and the tools and attachments menus have been combined.

Google I/O 2026 officially starts tomorrow, but Google didn’t wait to push a sweeping Gemini app redesign out to Android users. The new interface includes both visual and functional changes to the Gemini experience, and Android Authority spotted the update rolling out on multiple devices. The redesign matches the Gemini app for iOS overhaul that began rolling out earlier this month to iPhone users. It’s a minimalist homepage that swaps the older white-and-gray aesthetic out for a colorful blue-and-white gradient one.

The fresh Gemini app for Android homepage removes the suggestion chips in favor of a larger greeting. The homepage greeting is different each time you restart the Gemini app, and you might see messages like “the mic is yours” or “ask away.” There’s a new icon for temporary chats in the top-right corner — instead of a dotted-line chat bubble icon, the Gemini app now uses a dotted line with a pen as the temporary chat button. The Google account profile icon is removed from the Gemini app homepage and hidden inside the sidebar.

New Old

The new model picker is even more inconspicuous. It lives under the chevron button beside the sidebar, which now has an icon of two lines instead of three. Previously, the model picker appeared under the chat box alongside attachment, tool, dictation, and Gemini Live buttons. Attachments and tools are merged into a combined menu shown with a “+” icon. That leaves three buttons inside the Gemini chat bubble: attachments, dictation, and Live.

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Rather than appear below the text field like before, these buttons now appear inline with the text field. The Gemini app homepage chat box is larger as a result, with the gradient blue background surrounding it. Other functions, like New Chat, Search chats, Images, Videos, and Library, are still found within the Gemini app sidebar. The same goes for Notebooks and Recent chats. A settings gear appears alongside the user’s Google account name and profile picture, making it clearer that Gemini app settings are behind this menu.

Overall, this is a cleaner Gemini app user interface that closely resembles the iOS version that began rolling out in early May. Interestingly, the iOS version of the app sports a translucent design seemingly inspired by Liquid Glass. We’re not seeing the same effect on the Android version of the app, so it’s possible the Liquid Glass look is only intended for iPhone and Mac users.

The fresh look for the Gemini app for Android does make the model picker less clear, and combining the attachments and tools menus into one could be confusing to users. What do you think about the latest Gemini app redesign? Let us know in the comments below.

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