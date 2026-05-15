Gemini on Android gets a new icon, smarter audio sharing, and a 'Luminous' look

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s latest Android update introduces a new icon with slightly different gradient colors.

The update also allows Gemini to receive audio files directly from the Android share sheet, making it easier to share files from audio apps.

We’ve also spotted new “Luminous” icons destined for the Gemini widget.

Gemini was the center of attention at The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, thanks to all the new features and UX coming as part of the Gemini Intelligence update. The Gemini app has now been updated with a new Gemini icon, plus it now gets the ability to attach audio files as input for your prompts, and we’ve spotted new icons for the Gemini widget, too.

New Gemini icon Gemini for Android v1.0.913571982 introduces a new Gemini icon with subtle tweaks to the gradient colors. Most users won’t notice this change, but if you pixel-peep, you can see the difference in color in the yellow and red gradients, which have reclaimed more area from the blue gradient.

Gemini - Old icon Gemini - New icon

The change is admittedly subtle, but it better aligns Google’s brand colors with Gemini, as the previous icon was too heavy on blue. It still is, but less so now.

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Updated icons for the Gemini widget This Gemini app version also includes updated icons for the Gemini widget. This change isn’t live in the app yet, but we still managed to activate it to give you an early look:

Current Old icons in widget Upcoming New icons in widget Upcoming New icons in widget

Internally, Google has been referring to Gemini’s redesign as “Luminous Design,” while these new thin icons are called “Luminous Symbols.”

Ability to attach audio files to Gemini through the share sheet Earlier in the year, Google rolled out the ability to share videos and multiple images from other apps into Gemini through the Android share sheet. Curiously, you couldn’t do so with audio files, so users would have no option but to open Gemini to attach an audio file.

With this update, Gemini for Android now accepts single and multiple audio files for prompts straight through the Android share sheet. This will save users time, as they can share audio files directly from their audio apps. This change is already rolling out to users.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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