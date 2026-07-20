Google Fi's Pixel 11 Pro XL deal briefly teases us with an official early look

Google Fi / Droid Life

TL;DR Google Fi briefly posted an image of the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro XL on its website before removing it.

However, the listing itself remains on the Google Fi website, but without the Pixel 11 Pro XL’s image.

The Google Fi promo claimed to offer the Pixel 11 Pro XL for $100, provided users sign up.

Google’s Pixel 11 series is expected to go live at the Made by Google event on August 12. There’s practically no detail that we don’t know about the smartphone lineup, with prematurely posted Amazon listings last week even revealing the lineup’s expected pricing. Today, we’re coming across official imagery of the Pixel 11 Pro XL on the Google Fi website, while also confirming an upcoming promo.

The folks at Droid Life have discovered a promotion on the Google Fi page, promising users the Pixel 11 Pro XL for just $100, provided they sign up for the list. The image of the smartphone has since been removed from the page, while the promo continues to be up on the Fi website.

Google Fi / Droid Life

The now-deleted image details the Canyon colorway of the Pixel 11 Pro XL, which is rumored to launch alongside Olive, Obsidian, and Fog colors. However, there’s still some uncertainty about what these colors will actually be called.

Aside from confirming at least one of the Pixel 11 Pro colors, this Google Fi promo also validates hardware leaks we came across a few months ago. However, it’s hard to tell from this image alone whether this is the Pixel 11 Pro or its XL sibling, though Droid Life claims it’s the former.

As for offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for $100, it’s likely to have some terms attached, such as a future bill adjustment or bringing in your existing phone for a trade-in. In any case, Pixel fans would like to save as much money as they can on a smartphone that is rumored to start from $1299 for the 256GB model.

It has been increasingly difficult for Google to keep Pixel 11 leaks under wraps. In late April, we reported on the brand-new Pixel Glow feature, which Google has since confirmed. Similarly, the recent Amazon leak has left little to the imagination on what to expect from the Pixel 11 series, especially in terms of pricing.

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