Google shows its cards ahead of Black Friday with a preview of 2025's best deals

The discounts, spanning Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit brands, will begin a week before Thanksgiving on November 20.

Google also rolled out a site redesign for the Google Store that adds Material 3 Expressive design cues and simpler navigation.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales often bring enticing deals on Google products across the Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit lines. These offers seemingly arrive earlier each year, and Google is officially sharing its Black Friday 2025 promotions for the Google Store. You can check out the deals now, and they will officially start on Thursday, November 20. Yes, that’s an entire week before Thanksgiving.

The Google Store’s upcoming Black Friday deals will bring big savings on both new and old products. The brand-new Google Pixel Buds 2a will be $30 off during the sales window, bringing the price down to the same $99 price point as the original A-series earbuds. Additionally, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is set to receive its first major sale, with Google offering “up to $100 off” for Black Friday.

Google Pixel phones will also see major discounts, though the Google Pixel 10 series has already had various sales since launch. The Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will all be up to $300 off for Black Friday. The Google Pixel 10 will be discounted by $200, while the Pixel 9a’s price will be slashed to just $399 — savings of $100.

Other Black Friday deal highlights include $60 off the Pixel Buds Pro 2, $60 off the Fitbit Charge 6, and $25 off the Google TV Streamer. The promotion will bring the TV Streamer down to just $75, making the set-top box an appealing buy for those eager to try Gemini on Google TV. Nest products will also see notable discounts, including $50 off the fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, $30 on new Nest Cams, and $40 off the Nest Doorbell.

You can subscribe for Google Store email updates as Black Friday creeps closer. For those already subscribed, Google is sending out an email version of the Black Friday deal teasers today.

The deal previews coincide with a major Google Store redesign across the desktop and mobile sites. The new look features pill-shaped navigation bars and buttons, with colors and shading for emphasis. The visual changes bring the Google Store in line with other Material 3 Expressive apps, and sports similar color theming and shading.

The new Google Store redesign also adds user experience changes that make it easier to find specific product pages. The old Google Store required users to click a general landing page before finding the listings for individual products. Now, tapping or hovering on a main category menu opens a submenu showing buttons for each Google product.

For example, tapping the site menu, “Phones,” and “Pixel 10 Pro Fold” opens straight to the product page rather than an intermediary category page. This should make it easier for buyers to discover the page they’re looking for, especially on mobile.

The Google Store redesign is now live, and users can preview Black Friday deals ahead of their November 20 start date.

