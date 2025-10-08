Should you buy a Pixel 10 now or wait for Black Friday to save even more?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 10 series is expensive, starting at $799 and going all the way up to $1,549 for the highest-specced 10 Pro XL. If we throw the Pixel 10 Pro Fold into the mix (which is still not available at the time of writing this post), the pricing gets even higher.

So, with that in mind, hunting for a discount is a smart choice. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and all three Pixels are currently on sale. But the question arises: should you buy one of the latest Pixels right away or wait for Black Friday for some additional savings? Let’s find out.

How much can you save now?

The Pixel 10 is currently on sale and can be yours for $649, saving you $150. The Pro model gets a bigger discount at $200, going for $799, while the Pro XL is available for $949 — $250 off.

It’s a great deal, although since it’s part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. Technically, you could also just sign up for a 30-day free trial to secure the savings if you haven’t taken advantage of that offer yet.

The alternative is to buy one of the latest Pixels straight from Google. The company also decided to offer discounts on its flagship phones, which end today. However, the savings aren’t as good as on Amazon.

The Pixel 10 is available for $699, making it $50 more expensive than on Amazon. The Pro model goes for $849, while the XL can be yours for $999, both of which are also $50 cheaper on Amazon. So if possible, buying your new phone straight from the biggest online retailer is the smarter choice.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 9 series was not discounted during Amazon Prime Day last October, which makes this deal that much more interesting.

How much could you save during Black Friday?

Black Friday kicks off on November 28, so it’s about a month and a half away. It makes sense to wait if you don’t need a new phone right away, but only if the deals will be better. Of course, we have no idea what types of deals to expect, but we can make an educated guess based on what happened last year.

The Pixel 9 received a substantial discount during Black Friday 2024.

The Pixel 9 received a substantial discount of $250 last year, bringing its price down to just $550. For comparison, the Pixel 10’s current discount during the Prime Big Deal Days event is set at $150, which is quite a difference.

Last Black Friday, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL saw the same discounts their successors have now on Prime Day: $200 and $250 off, respectively.

So, what to do?

Buying now during Prime Big Deal Days: Pro: Guaranteed savings of up to $250.

Pro: You get your new phone in a matter of days.

Con: The base Pixel 10 deal might be better on Black Friday (based on last year). Waiting for Black Friday: Pro: Potential for a bigger discount on the standard Pixel 10.

Con: No guarantee the deals will be better; they could be the same or worse.

Con: Risk of popular colors or storage options selling out.

If it were my money, I wouldn’t wait. Sure, you may get a slightly better deal on Black Friday for the Pixel 10, at least based on historic pricing, but there’s absolutely no guarantee that will happen. The discounts for the Pro models were the same last Black Friday and during the current Prime Day, and although there’s no guarantee, I don’t think the discounts will be much different next month.

Saving as much as $250 on a new Pixel is a great deal, and one I’d take right away. Waiting always comes with risk, since the discounts could also be smaller, or perhaps the color or storage variant you want may not be in stock.

Do you think it's better to buy a Pixel now or wait for Black Friday? 5 votes Buy now 0 % Wait for Black Friday 100 %

Grabbing one now also means you’ll be able to play with it in just a few days versus the month and a half you’ll have to wait to secure a Black Friday deal, which, again, may not be any better. Are you willing to take that risk, or do you think it’s better to grab a Pixel 10 right away? Let me know in the poll above.

