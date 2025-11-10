Google TV Streamer is the latest device to drop Assistant for Gemini

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR An update is starting to roll out for the Google TV Streamer.

The update replaces Google Assistant with Gemini.

The release is happening over the next few weeks.

Last week, Google began the process of removing the ability to switch between Google Assistant and Gemini. We also started seeing reports of Gemini replacing the old digital assistant on Android Auto. The phase-out continues this week with Assistant now getting replaced on the Google TV Streamer.

Today, Google shared a short blog where it announced that owners of the Google TV Streamer should soon start seeing Gemini for TV. The rollout will occur over the next few weeks, so you may not see the update right away. As expected, this integration of Gemini will come at the cost of Google Assistant.

Once the update arrives on your streaming device, you’ll be able to use Gemini by pressing the microphone button on your remote. With this change, you’ll now be able to use more natural language to discover content. For example, you could ask, “I like dramas, but my wife likes comedies. What’s a movie we can watch together?”

The tech giant adds that you’ll be able to use Gemini for more than just finding your next show. You’ll also be able to use the AI to guide you through a DIY project, explain a school topic to your child, and help you with recipes.

